Bellintani criticizes Dabove’s style and values ​​the quality of Bahia’s cast

Hours after Bahia announced the departure of coach Diego Dabove, president Guilherme Bellintani gave an interview on Sócio Digital, the club’s official channel, and spoke about the decision to change the squad’s technical command and football planning for the season.

According to Bellintani, the choice to stop the Argentine’s work was made with conviction. According to him, in addition to the poor results in the six games of the commander at the head of the team, the rotation of athletes in the squad weighed on the choice.

“I have nothing against a coach who tactically chooses a direct link game model. What I can’t agree on is a hot link that we miss every first and second ball on the field. I think the coach who executes his ideas well , Cuiabá, Juventude, América-MG, Fortaleza… Which have squads equivalent to ours. Ceará, which invested more than us… Atlético-GO… They are clubs that play in different ways. a protected defense,” he began.

“Another important issue is the time he (Dabove) used to test and get to know our athletes. There were 26 or 27 athletes used in six matches. This is part of the process of the incoming coach, but it is difficult to have a pattern, a game system. Those who followed the matches saw that we were losing a characteristic we had under the command of Dado Cavalcanti, which was a team with standard, which came from the back with the ball out, a game built from the beginning. Dabove came with another feature, prioritized a more physical game, but didn’t convert it into a result. There are things that we only discover up close. And we have to be wise to recognize going back and correcting it,” he added.

During the conversation, Bellintani was asked about the squad’s assembly for the 2021 season. He disagreed that the Bahia group is unbalanced and stated that the position in the table – within the relegation zone – does not reflect the quality of the team.

“I think the cast is limited, but it is consistent with the investment we were able to make. But we are in a position below the technical level of our cast. The coach has to look for the place where our cast has to be, which is, in the minimum, half of the table. The search for a new coach is for him to be able to place our squad at a level closer to the level he has. The question of mental balance,” he said.