Beware of common mistakes that beginners often make in the race – 10/07/2021

We’ve always heard that running is a cheap exercise (just your clothes and sneakers) and simple to practice (you train anytime, anywhere). However, I emphasize that running is not an exercise to go out doing it anyway, without preparation and guidance.

Even if it seems easy to run, it is necessary to pay attention and learn the technique, develop a training routine according to your needs (with the guidance of a physical education professional) and pay attention to avoid common mistakes that many people make when I decide to wear the tennis. Below, I show some of them.

Running shouldn’t be your only exercise

Many people choose running as their only training. However, the activity is repetitive and recruits mainly the muscles of the lower limbs (gluteus maximus, quadriceps, calf, etc.). When we start a training routine, the muscle groups are usually not strengthened, for this reason and due to poor execution and lack of planning, according to the Cleveland Clinic, it is estimated that about 60% of runners suffer an injury (such as fascitis plantar, tendonitis, shin, iliotibial band syndrome, runner’s knee, stress fractures, etc.).

Therefore, it is important to combine running with bodybuilding exercises, functional training or even pilates, which strengthens the deep muscles. Learn about seven common running injuries and how to avoid them.

Be sure to warm up and calm down again

As you warm up, you gradually increase your heart rate and blood flow, raise your body temperature, and awaken your muscular and nervous system.

Warm-up exercises improve your range of motion and help with any imbalances, limitations or tensions your body may have, in addition to preventing injuries and aiding your performance. In running, warm-up can usually be 10 to 15 minutes of light jogging or brisk walking. Better understand the importance of warming up and what to do at the beginning of training.

The return to calm or cool down is important for the body to recover normal levels of body temperature, in addition to all other metabolic parameters.

Don’t run every day or always do the same workouts

If you do the same workout every day, you’re giving your body less than 24 hours to recover. Insufficient recovery can result in general lack of progress towards your goals and/or injury.

In addition, by always doing the same training (running 30 minutes at 10 km/h, for example), you will always give the same stimuli to the body. In a moment, your body will adapt to the exercise and you will not progress in your training. So, have a running program with light training, interval training, long training, progressive training, etc.; and alternate running days with other types of exercise (bodybuilding, for example). Understand better why it’s bad to do the same workout over and over again.

Stretch as a workout, not just a supplement

I always talk about the importance of stretching, but stop thinking of stretching as just that “pull” before, during or after training. Do stretching as a flexibility workout, including it in your routine for the day and taking a moment to do it. See common mistakes in stretching practice.

recover well

In general, after moderate and intense exercises, micro-injuries occur in the muscle fibers. With that, an inflammatory process starts in the place. This process happens in anyone, from professional athletes to amateurs, and in any sport. It is part of an adaptation process of the neuromuscular system after physical exercise. That’s why you need recovery days, which can be a complete rest or an active break—doing another type of exercise or a really light jog. Discover great strategies to recover your body after training.

The first “5 minutes” are the hardest, so stay and break that barrier

The first few minutes are crucial — either go or stop! We don’t want to start exercising, the body aches and we feel fatigue. I say that the best way to overcome this is to work with mindfulness, focus on attainable points (a tree, a pole right there, etc.) and on your breathing—or even put one on. playlist work your motivation.

Do not vary speed and course

The human body is one of the most efficient machines there is. He will always find a way to accomplish a task using as little energy as possible. As I said, if you always run the same route, for the same time and at the same intensity (speed or pace), your body will adapt to that.

The best thing to do is always change your exercise routine. Vary the route, including hills and uneven terrain. Vary the intensity by doing interval workouts. Try to make each race different from the previous one.

hydrate too little

When we do intense exercise for a long time without adequate fluid replacement, the amount of water in the body tends to be much lower than normal. This not only accelerates fatigue but can prevent the body from maintaining important functions such as maintaining core temperature, protecting vital organs and excreting toxins through urine/sweat. Recognize some signs of dehydration.

Hydrate too much

A very worrying picture, as well as dehydration, was observed in many athletes: hyponatremia. It happens when the plasma sodium concentration falls below 135 mmol/L. And do you know when this is evidenced? When consuming more than 3.5 liters of water during exercise. That’s because we lose water and sodium in sweat. If you replace only water, in large amounts, the sodium in the blood dissolves and becomes compromised, leading to severe brain problems.

An analysis of runners in the 2002 Boston Marathon showed that 13% of those runners had hyponatremia. Understand better why drinking too much water can be dangerous.

Do not perform medical evaluations

When we think about exercising, we are thinking about our health. Therefore, before anything else, we need to map and understand how our body is to receive the training stimulus. As much as it is not mandatory to take exams to join a gym, for example, it is your common sense to know how your health is in general. Visit a doctor, talk about your goals and understand how your body is doing.

Not wearing proper running shoes

We need to keep in mind that there is nowhere in the world for the best or worst running shoes, what we should always look for is the ideal shoe for every runner.

Running with “worn out” sneakers can lead to several injuries, mainly caused by the impact and consequent joint overload, resulting in months of treatments. Some say that we should retire them when they are in a “rag”, others say that the shoes have a limit that can handle running: from 500 km to 800 km. That is, there is no clear rule and you must use common sense. Understand better when it’s time to retire your running shoes.