Bil and Dayane attack each other from behind; Watch Gossip Videos · TV News

In A Fazenda 2021, Arcrebiano de Araújo, Bil, and Dayane Mello continued an intense exchange of barbs in the game. This Wednesday (6), the pedestrians attacked each other, but they didn’t have the courage to point out the criticisms directly. The inmates turned to their allies to express negative feelings, an attitude also known as gossip.

Vote in the poll ->Dayane, Erika, Rico or Tiago: Who stays in The Farm 13?

The outburst began during a conversation between Dayane and Valentina Francavilla. The stage assistant of Programa do Ratinho recalled the vote for the former BBB in the last farm formation and pointed out: “I deeply regretted it”. Then Bil walked past the girls, and the model made a comment as if directed at the girl.

“The fact that there’s a dialogue in here doesn’t mean I’m joining you to be your partner in the game. First, I think you play badly. Second, it’s not as strong as it sounds,” Dayane commented. When Bil walked away, the Big Brother Italy participant looked at the boy to explain to her friend that the criticism was about him.

Afterwards, in a conversation with Rico Melquiades and Tiago Piquilo, the crossfiteiro continued the moment of criticism behind his back. “I may be wrong in my thinking, but I think Day will [embora], if not a farmer,” said Bil. The former MTV questioned what would be the attitude of the pawn if the rival returned, but he evaded the answer.

“A farm doesn’t mean anything. You think I’m strong just because I came back from the farm? It’s already become superb what she says here, she’s got a proud tone just because of the farm,” said the former No Limite.

Check out the videos:

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos