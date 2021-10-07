Bil complains that his underwear are gone

Bil told MC Gui that some of his underwear has disappeared since he arrived on “The Farm 13” (RecordTV). With the remaining underwear in his lap after washing them, the pawn complained.

“I lost my underwear here, man,” said the ex-BBB.

“How so?” asked the MC.

“They’re wearing it, huh. I don’t know. I came with 10 underwear and I’m only six,” explained Bil.

“But you don’t know the brand [das cuecas]?” asked MC Gui, trying to help the confined. Bil said they don’t have a mark.

“Wow!” exclaimed the MC.

“I think Guilherme is wearing my underwear”, laughed the ex-BBB, taunting Gui Araujo, who was nearby.

“Then it f*cked,” said the singer. Lary approached the two and asked what happened.

“My underwear are gone,” repeated Bil.

“That’s good. Don’t go,” suggested the pawn.

“Oh, I don’t like it. The ‘train’ keeps rocking,” he replied.

