Bird says Nenê changed Vasco’s environment and projects 64 points for access: “There’s no excuse not to go up” | Vasco

Alexandre Bird, football executive at Vasco, said that hiring Nenê helped change the work environment and that the club has no excuse not to move up to Serie A. The statements were made in an interview with ESPN’s Rolou o Melão podcast .

+ MT changes posture, asks to live in São Januário, shines in Vasco’s sub-20 and enters Diniz’s radar

In almost an hour of interview, the manager, among several subjects, detailed the hiring of the midfielder, who previously defended Fluminense. The explanation started with the casting plan.

– In March, when we approved the football plan with the president (Jorge Salgado), I presented moments that would be key in setting up the squad. First assembly in Carioca, some new parts in Brasileiro, in the middle of the replacement window for losses and final adjustment in August. That’s what we did. We brought in Walber for Miranda’s doping, we brought in Sánchez because we lost Morato for Covid and we identified the need. And Nenê ended up being a play… we had Marquinhos Gabriel and Sarrafiore, so Nenê was not just a play, but a figure. It would have served in any of these moments, but it ended up being viable in this period now – contextualized, to conclude:

– We saw in Nenê a figure to help change the environment. He changes the locker room, he talks to the referee, he calls the appointment, he trains like a boy. He has joy to play that is contagious. Whoever is on his side, I think, doesn’t have the right to have a bad day. When Nenê appeared, we had no doubts. It was a bit delayed because Lisca still didn’t have the conviction that it was necessary, and here we respect and work together. With Diniz, things accelerated and generated results.

1 of 2 Alexandre Bird and Nenê at the midfielder’s presentation at Vasco — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco Alexandre Bird and Nenê at the midfielder’s presentation at Vasco — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco

In five games for Vasco, Nenê has two goals and two assists. The arrival of him and Fernando Diniz made the club improve in the table and return to dreams of access – the coach is undefeated, with three wins and two draws. In sixth, with 43 points, they are five behind the G-4. If he wins against Sampaio Corrêa, on Saturday, the difference drops to two. There are ten rounds to the end of the competition.

– Internally, everyone talks about access. We have no excuse for not raising Vasco. Is it hard to win seven in 10 games? Yes it is. But why not? It’s Vasco. I think we cannot doubt our ability to mobilize our work and the fans – said Bird.

In the manager’s accounts, 64 points would be enough to win one of the four places in Serie A.