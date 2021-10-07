Bitcoin high pulls the altcoins skyrocket, with 3 tokens rising up to 224%: SHIB, AXS and ICX

Bitcoin (BTC) has been experiencing a formidable rally for a week, already accumulating a 34.4% appreciation, pushing it to a price above US$54,000, having finally broken the resistance of US$50,000. At the moment of this writing, Bitcoin is being quoted on Binance for US$ 55,000.

In this one-week period, three tokens stood out and surpassed Bitcoin in appreciation: Shiba Inu (SHIB) 224.8%, Axie Infinity (AXS) 84.6% and Icon (ICX) 58.8%.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) – 224.8%

SHIB, the cryptocurrency-meme intended to be an Ethereum-based alternative to DOGE, has grown over 8,600,000% this year and was recently added to Coinbase.

The latest price increase took the SHIB from $0.00000692 a week ago to $0.00001796 at the time of this writing, according to CoinGecko.

Source: Coingecko

The price of today’s Shiba Inu is US$0.00002169, which represents an increase of 22% in the last 24 hours and in the accumulated weekly in the order of 224.8%. Shiba Inu’s market capitalization is $12.79 billion. SHIB volume in 24 hours is $12.77 billion with a circulating supply of 589,746,592,353,357 and a maximum supply of 999,99,980,899,601.

Shiba Inu is traded on 67 exchanges, the main ones being: Binance (US$ 5.08 billion), Huobi Global (US$ 2.62 billion) and Coinbase Exchange (US$ 1.49 billion). The Shiba Inu had a record high of $0.001936 11 months ago.

On the final day, Shiba Inu had a transparent volume of 55% and traded in 169 active markets, with its largest trading pairs being USDT (US$9.18 billion), USD (US$1.65 billion) and BUSD ($855.91 million).

Axie Infinity (AXS) – 84.6%

Sky Mavis, the company behind the non-fungible token game (NFT) Axie Infinity, raised $152 million in a Series B funding round with a valuation of nearly $3 billion, according to the news agency The Information.

Source: Coingecko

The price of today’s Axie Infinity Shard (AXS), the native cryptocurrency of the play-to-earn game, is $129.07, which represents an increase of 1% in the last 24 hours and in the accumulated weekly in the order of 84.6% . The market capitalization of AXS is $7.88 billion. AXS volume in 24 hours is $5.26 billion with a rolling supply of 61,028,994 and a maximum supply of 270,000,000.

Axie Infinity Shard is traded on 56 exchanges, the main ones being: Binance (US$3.19 billion), Upbit (US$550.26 million) and FTX (US$470.07 million).

The AXS had a record highest in the order of $133.89 three days ago. On the final day, the token had a transparent volume of 73% and was traded in 148 active markets, with its largest trading pairs being USDT (US$3.84 billion), KRW (US$579.29 million) and USD ($570.46 million).

Icon (ICX) – 58.8%

ICON is a blockchain technology and network framework designed to allow independent blockchains to interact with each other. ICON supports a cryptocurrency token called ICX.

This is done by connecting one community to other communities through ICON Republic and Citizen Nodes. While blockchains are most commonly associated with cryptocurrencies, enthusiasts point to other areas where the technology can be applied. Any exchange of information can technically be added to a blockchain, although adding some types may not be cost-effective. Transactions involving bonds, currencies, commercial contracts, bonds and loans, intellectual property and personal identification can be “tokenized.

Source: Coingecko

Today’s ICON price is $2,2772, which represents a 1% increase in the last 24 hours and a 58.8% increase in the weekly accumulated. The market capitalization of ICON is $1.53 billion. ICX volume in 24 hours is US$178.73 million, with a circulating supply of 671,644,527 and a maximum supply of 800,460,000.

ICON is traded on 29 exchanges, the main ones being: Upbit (US$49.02 million), Binance (US$46.00 million) and OKEx (US$24.07 million).

ICON has had an all-time record of $12.32 over 3 years ago. On the final day, ICON had a transparent volume of 34% and traded in 121 active markets, with its largest trading pairs being USDT (US$95.58 million), KRW (US$53.49 million) and BTC (US$16.78 million).

