Bolsonaro asks to testify in person to the Federal Police

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, from the Supreme Federal Court, asked at the beginning of the session, on the afternoon of Wednesday (6/10), the suspension of the judgment and the withdrawal of the proposed regimental appeal against the decision he denied to the President of the Republic the right to opt for written testimony in the records of the Survey 4,831.

Faced with Bolsonaro’s demonstration, Alexandre de Moraes suspends trial

According to the STF minister, the Federal Attorney General informed that Jair Bolsonaro has now expressed his interest in giving testimony about the facts through personal testimony. The president only asked that he be given the right to mark the place and date of his presence at the Federal Police. With that, Alexandre asked for the removal from the agenda, to verify if the offense lost object.

The inquiry investigates the president’s alleged interference in the Federal Police, denounced by former minister Sergio Moro (Justice). In September last year, the then dean of the STF, Minister Celso de Mello, rapporteur of the inquiry, decided that Bolsonaro should testify in person, denying the agent the procedural prerogative of testifying in writing.

The minister’s decision was supported by article 221, caput and paragraph 1, of the CPP. The provisions only grant this benefit – written testimony – to the heads of powers of the Republic (the presidents of the Republic, Chamber, Senate and STF) who appear as witnesses or victims – not, however, when they are investigated or defendants .

The judgment of the grievance was initiated in October 2020 and suspended after the rapporteur’s vote for dismissal of the grievance.

