Bolsonaro makes the new Bolsa Família conditional on the reform of the Income Tax; understand

Last Tuesday, October 5, 2021, President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) sanctioned, with vetoes, the Bill that allows the federal government to use the Income Tax reform to finance the creation of the Brazil Aid, which must be the new Bolsa Família.

Among the adjustments proposed by the Bill, is the creation of income transfer programs, to help the population in poverty and extreme poverty, as a compensatory measure there would be legislative proposals that are still being processed.

However, according to experts, the change in the law is unconstitutional and violates the Fiscal Responsibility Law, as new expenses can only be created with some compensation.

New Bolsa Família may have a defined funding source

The reform of the Income Tax is the Federal Government’s bet to finance the new Bolsa Família. The reform was approved by the Chamber of Deputies and is awaiting the Senate’s decision.

The Bill sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro aims to change the Budget Guidelines Law of 2021 (LDO 2021), in order to make the Brazil Aid. Through it, it will be possible to use compensation sources to create or increase the amount of mandatory expenditures for cash transfer programs.

The government expressed itself, through a note, on this possible change “does not rule out compliance with the LRF (Fiscal Responsibility Law), including the need for effective approval of compensatory measures, which should be in force at the time of the increase in the expense,” says the General Secretariat.

In addition, according to the government, the measure will speed up the processing of projects. “This change will, therefore, make the discussion and processing of the two projects more agile in the Legislative scope, which will allow, as expected by the Federal Government, that both measures are approved by the end of the current year”, he concludes.