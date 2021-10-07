Bolsonaro receives athletes at Planalto in a ceremony emptied of Olympians – 06/10/2021

Two months after the end of the Olympic Games and one month after the end of the Paralympics, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) received today (6), at the Palácio do Planalto, athletes who participated in both competitions. The politician, who did not comment on Brazil’s participation during the two events held in Tokyo, thanked the athletes for their performance in Japan. No Olympic athlete took the stage or spoke at the ceremony broadcast by TV Brasil.

“Every time there, on the other side of the world, between those three flags a green and yellow one went up, it was a huge vibration here. Thank you very much for these moments of joy that you provided for all Brazilians,” he said at the end of a brief speech, in who highlighted his own trajectory in military sport.

About 60 athletes participated in the event, including Olympians and Paralympics, but only 12 of them, all wheelchair users, were invited to take a position on the stage along with the president, first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, Special Secretary for Sport, Marcelo Magalhães, the president of the CPB, Mizael Conrado, and the vice president of the COB, Marco La Porta. Paulo Wanderley, president of the COB, was not.

In his speech, La Porta celebrated the COB’s “invisible medal” at the Olympics: “Brazil did not take viruses to Japan. Brazil had none integral of his delegation with a positive test during our stay in Japan.” The previous speech, by the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, was shown with a recording made by Guimarães at home, since he was contaminated by the coronavirus in the presidential delegation that went to New York for the UN Assembly and is quarantined.

Among the athletes, none of the Olympians spoke, despite the presence of important names such as Mayra Aguiar and Thiago Braz, both medalists in Tokyo, and even former athletes such as Maurren Maggi, who has already been a candidate for the Senate for the PSB and has been approaching pocketbook . For the Paralympics, Carol Santiago, the biggest winner of the Brazilian delegation at the Paralympic Games, made a statement extolling the Bolsa Atleta program.

The meeting should have taken place on September 9, two days after the protests organized by pocketnaristas defending anti-democratic agendas, and ended up suspended by the Planalto in the midst of a crisis between the powers. At the time, the Olympic Committee of Brazil (COB) had warned that the trend was for the event to be emptied. Furthermore, as the Paralympics had ended in the same week, the Paralympics were not part of the event.

The meeting was then rescheduled for September 22, but ended up canceled the day before, after the delegation that went to New York for the UN General Assembly was quarantined. Bolsonaro, who had contact with people infected by the coronavirus, canceled the schedules outside Alvorada, which included the meeting with athletes.

Bolsonaro did not meet with athletes before his trip to Tokyo, ending a tradition of years of the president personally wishing the delegation that would represent Brazil good luck.

During the Games, he also didn’t congratulate any athlete for the results achieved in the Olympics, except for a video in support of Maurício Souza, from volleyball, who is a pocketman. The president even received him afterwards for breakfast.

Before Bolsonaro, other top politicians in the presidential election chessboard had already honored Olympic and Paralympic athletes. Cases of the governors of São Paulo, João Doria, and of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, who compete among themselves to be nominated as PSDB candidates for the presidency.

Bolsonaro even met with Olympic athletes at the end of August, but at a military event in Rio, when medals of Military Merit were awarded to several athletes, especially Olympic athletes, who are part of the Armed Forces’ high performance program. The president placed the military medal on the chest of the Olympic medalists present, such as Hebert Conceição and Ana Marcela Cunha.