Bolsonaro says he will testify in person and STF suspends trial | Policy

O Federal Court of Justice ( STF ) suspended the judgment that would define how – whether in writing or in person – the president Jair Bolsonaro must testify in the inquiry that investigates his alleged political interference in the Federal police ( Federal Police ). There is no date forecast for the resumption.

The request to remove the case from the agenda was made by the rapporteur, minister Alexandre de Moraes, and approved by the president of the STF, Luiz Fux. The reason was a manifestation sent today by the Attorney General of the Union (AGU), that Bolsonaro is interested in testifying “by personal appearance”.

In view of this, Moraes said that he will analyze whether there is still reason to judge the appeal previously filed by the president, who asked to answer the PF’s questions in writing. The AGU only requests that Bolsonaro be able to choose the place, date and time for his interrogation.

The analysis of the case began in October last year, when the then dean Celso de Mello, former rapporteur, defended the obligation of in-person testimony, since Bolsonaro is being investigated in the case. After he retired, Moraes inherited the case report.

The inquiry against Bolsonaro was opened in April 2020, after former Justice Minister Sergio Moro resigned and accused the president of pressing for changes in the PF’s command, in order to shield family and friends from investigations. The Planalto Palace denies it.

Several witnesses have already been heard by the PF, including government ministers and corporate delegates. Moro, who is also being investigated, testified in person. Bolsonaro’s hearing is considered one of the last steps to conclude the investigations, which originated in speeches given by the president during a meeting between ministers.

At the time of his vote, Celso de Mello said that “notwithstanding the hegemonic position of the Executive Branch, the president is also subject to the laws like any other citizen of that country.” ”.

“Nobody, absolutely nobody, has the legitimacy to transgress and vilify the laws and Constitution of our country. Nobody, absolutely nobody, is above the authority of the Brazilian State’s legal system”, he affirmed. Minister Nunes Marques, having replaced Celso de Mello in the STF, does not vote in the judgment.