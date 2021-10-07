Bolsonaro vetoes free distribution of women’s tampons | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed the free distribution of tampons for low-income public school students and homeless or extremely vulnerable women. The decision, published in this Thursday (7) edition of the “Official Gazette of the Union”, argues that the text of the project did not establish a source of funding.

The proposal, which originated in the Chamber of Deputies, was approved by the Senate on September 14 and went on to be approved by the president.

Bolsonaro sanctioned the project, creating the Menstrual Health Protection and Promotion Program, but vetoed article 1, which provided for the free distribution of female sanitary napkins, and article 3, which established the list of beneficiaries:

low-income students enrolled in public schools;

homeless women or in situations of extreme social vulnerability;

imprisoned women and prisoners, collected in units of the penal system; and

women hospitalized in units to fulfill a socio-educational measure.

The president also vetoed the section that included sanitary pads in the basic baskets distributed by the National Food and Nutritional Security System.

Bolsonaro argued, among other reasons, that the project approved by Congress did not provide a source of funding for these measures.

The approved text provided that the money would come from resources allocated by the Union to the Unified Health System (SUS) – and, in the case of inmates, from the National Penitentiary Fund.

In relation to the SUS, the president argued that sanitary pads are not on the list of medicines considered essential (the National List of Essential Medicines) and that, by stipulating specific beneficiaries, the project did not meet the principle of universality of the single health system.

About the National Penitentiary Fund, the president alleges that the law he created does not provide for the use of resources for this purpose.

The president kept the passages that oblige the government to promote an informational campaign on menstrual health and that authorizes education managers to make the necessary expenses to meet the requirements of the law.

Congress can decide to maintain or overturn presidential vetoes. The deadline for this assessment is 30 days after the publication of the veto in the Official Gazette, but it is not always met.

The measure aims to combat menstrual precariousness, identified as lack of access or lack of resources that enable the purchase of hygiene products and other items necessary for the menstrual period.

Fantástico’s May reports show that women even use crumbs of bread to replace tampons and that one in four young people has already missed class because they cannot buy the item. See below:

