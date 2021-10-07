Bolsonaro’s request to testify to the PF in person has electoral motivation – 10/06/2021

The about-turn carried out by Bolsonaro was electorally inspired when he informed the Federal Supreme Court that he decided to testify in person in the inquiry in which he is accused of intervening in the Federal Police. What is behind the decision is the desire to lash out at Sergio Moro at a moment when the former justice minister is discussing behind the scenes the possibility of entering the 2022 presidential race. Bolsonaro’s gesture is driven by the conviction that he is not at risk . He is convinced that the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, will shelve the inquiry.

Bolsonaro’s bravery turned out to be a fluid quality. The inquiry into political interference in the Federal Police was opened in April 2020, after Moro left the Justice portfolio kicking in the door. For a year and a half, the captain fled from face-to-face testimony to the PF. Suddenly, on the day the Supreme Court would judge the appeal in which he asked to be questioned in writing, Bolsonaro regained his courage, forcing Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the case, to request the removal of the appeal from the agenda.

“The Applicant expresses before this Supreme Court his interest in giving testimony in relation to the facts that are the subject of this Inquiry by means of a personal appearance”, noted the General Counsel of the Union Bruno Bianco in an official letter delivered to Moraes minutes before the beginning of the session. Bolsonaro now only wants to exercise the prerogative of choosing the place, day and time in which he will give his “face-to-face testimony” to the Federal Police.

In private, Bolsonaro celebrates what his aides call the “starvation” of the police inquiry. In Planalto, it is estimated that there is no trace of evidence in the process capable of attesting to the president’s interference in the Federal Police. In this version, shared by members of the Attorney General’s team, Augusto Aras would have no difficulty in submitting the case to the archive.

Ironically, Sergio Moro and Alexandre de Moraes are seen as trailblazers in the path that put the investigation on the path to archiving. When denouncing Bolsonaro’s plan to convert the Federal Police into a political apparatus, Moro was referring to a plot in the execution phase. To suspend the appointment last year from Alexandre Ramagem, a friend of the Bolsonaro family, to the position of general director of the PF, Moraes avoided what would be the beginning of the execution of the plot.

Even Aras’s critics at the Attorney General’s Office understand that the PF’s inquiry contains at most material for a possible inclusion of Bolsonaro in the crime of administrative law. It is provided for in article 321 of the Penal Code. It applies to cases where the civil servant uses the civil service to defend private interests. The penalty is miserable: detention from one to three months. In the most serious cases, it is possible to increase the sentence to three months to one year of detention.

For Bolsonaro to be accused of committing more serious crimes — such as obstruction of justice, 3 to 8 years in jail — it would be necessary to demonstrate that the president prevented or hindered the progress of an investigation against a criminal organization. In that case, Aras would have to denounce Bolsonaro to the Supreme Court. And the Court would ask the Chamber to authorize the complaint.

A decision taken by Alexandre de Moraes on August 27th boosted Planalto’s conviction that the inquiry against Bolsonaro will be dropped. Moraes removed federal delegate Felipe Alcântara Leal from the command of the investigation into the president’s interference in the Federal Police. In his dispatch, the minister overturned the decision he had taken days before, keeping Leal in charge of the investigation.

Delegate Felipe Leal headed the Special Inquiries Service (Sing), a sector that handles investigations involving authorities with privileged jurisdiction. In April, he had been replaced by determination of the general director of the PF, Paulo Maiurino.

By pulling Leal away from Bolsonaro’s heels, Moraes argued that the police chief had determined steps involving acts of Maiurino. Among them was the dismissal of Alexandre Saraiva from the superintendence in Amazonas.

Leal’s replacement took place after Saraiva filed a criminal report against the then Minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles, for acting in defense of loggers investigated in the Federal Police.

In addition to the proceedings on Saraiva’s removal, Felipe Leal asked the Attorney General’s Office for information on the preliminary investigation that investigated the production of reports by the Brazilian Intelligence Agency and the Institutional Security Office to guide the defense of the firstborn Flávio Bolsonaro in the case of cracked.

In Moraes’ opinion, the steps ordered by Leal were not related to the investigation that investigates Moro’s accusations about Bolsonaro’s interference in the PF. The minister’s order was received in the PF as a nonsensical piece, as Leal was just trying to obtain evidence that Bolsonaro’s threat of intervention had been consummated.

When resigning in April 2020, Moro denounced having received pressure to dismiss the then PF general director, Maurício Valeixo, replacing him with Alexandre Ramagem, director of Abin. At the ministerial meeting where he signaled his intention, Bolsonaro sounded like this: “I won’t wait fuck my whole slutty family, or my friend to act.”

In Moraes’ opinion, in the measures required by delegate Leal there was “no relevance” to “the object of the investigation.” Therefore, the minister ordered that the inquiry be sent to director-general Maiurino, appointed in the post-Moro phase. Celebrated in the Planalto, Moraes’ order helped to compose the picture that led Bolsonaro to regain his courage, offering to testify in person to a delegate trusted by Maiurino, a director general of his preference.