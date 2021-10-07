Borussia Dortmund intends to pay nearly double Haaland’s salary to keep him

Erling Haaland is the desire of many clubs in European football. Declared a target for Real Madrid, the Norwegian striker is not yet set for next season, despite his contract with Borussia Dortmund ending only in 2024.

However, the German club has not given up on keeping its main star in the team and is preparing an irrefutable offer to convince Haaland not to leave. According to the newspaper ‘Bild’, Dortmund is willing to double the salary of the 21-year-old player, which would be a bold operation for the team’s current financial situation.

Currently, Haaland receives about 8 million euros (£50 million) net per season. But the idea of ​​the German leaders is to raise this amount to 15 million euros (R$ 95 million), in order to convince the striker’s manager, Mino Raiola, to keep him for another season at Signal Iduna Park.

In Haaland’s current contract there is a clause that allows him to leave in 2022, if a proposal for 75 million euros (R$ 477 million) arrives. Borussia, however, is trying to “turn the game around” and will do everything to prevent the termination.

Erling Haaland continues to increase his numbers with the Borussia Dortmund shirt this season. So far, he has taken the field in eight games, scored eleven goals and provided three assists.