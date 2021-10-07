Boticário launches line in partnership with Bubbaloo and internet users get excited

O Apothecary left the web busy this Wednesday (6). That’s because the “Take Care Well Bubbaloo” line, gum that marked generations, hits the market today and promises to delight customers with the smell of tutti frutti that marked the 1980s and 1990s. The collection will feature seven fragrance-inspired products. of chewing gum, with bar soap, liquid soap, hand cream, body moisturizer, lip gloss and deodorant.

The products are already on sale in physical stores and in the brand’s e-commerce. The 150ml liquid soap costs R$ 30.90. 2 units of 80g of bar soap cost R$16.90. The complete combo, with the 7 items, will cost R$ 168.21. According to the cosmetics company, 90% of the compounds used in the production of the line are natural.

On social networks, Internet users could not contain their joy when commenting on the launch of the products and could barely control their anxiety to acquire them soon. “I’m crazy about this kit”, commented one. “I can’t wait to have that scent in me,” fired another. “If I buy it, I’ll want to eat it all,” joked a third.

GIL DO VIGOR IS A PARTNER OF BOTICÁRIO

It took effect, Brazil! Economist Gilberto Nogueira takes on a new challenge in his career this month: he is now a partner of “Boticário Group”.

After conquering Brazil with his high spirits, charisma and sensitivity in the most famous reality show in the country, Gil do Vigor will add to the construction of messages and execution of communication campaigns for the “O Boticário” brand.

The connection with the company’s way of being and doing was the decisive factor for the celebrity to accept the proposal. In addition to the commitments to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion expressed in communications, initiatives and products, the company leads affinity groups in five prioritized dimensions (gender, race and ethnicity, generations, people with disabilities and LGBTQI+) in which its 12,000 employees work.

“Being here made perfect sense with my history and my trajectory and all the battles that I took on throughout my life and exposed to the country during the program”, explained the Pernambuco native.

Since January, the entire country, from end to end, has been repeating the humorous catchphrases of the Pernambuco native, who has the sensibility to deal with complex issues that are necessary for society in a light, spontaneous and profound way.

With an initial one-year contract, Gil arrives at Grupo Boticário to star in advertising campaigns and special actions, with great focus on the Northeast region.

“We want our influence on consumers’ lives to be increasingly positive and constructive, and this also comes up against the associations we make. We believe that Gil comes to add to everything we believe, building a lasting relationship”, said Renata Gomide, Communication director of Grupo Boticário.

For O Boticário, the partnership is made possible by Gil do Vigor’s ability to communicate with a wide and diverse audience.

Gil’s arrival did justice to his usual behavior, cheerful and high spirits. In a meeting to introduce himself to the collaborators, the ex-BBB surprised the team by opening the camera and revealing the identity behind the “Gilberto” identified in the call. He revealed himself with the iconic “Braseeeeel” and drew smiles from everyone who hadn’t expected the illustrious presence. The joy of the new hire infected the entire team, which also believes in the important issues that the famous man puts on the agenda and feels ready to take effect in beauty throughout Brazil.

