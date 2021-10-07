Brazil has 543 deaths and the total is close to 600 thousand

Brazil registered today 543 deaths of covid-19, approaching 600 thousand deaths in total. Until 8:00 pm today, the country had accumulated 599,414 deaths from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

For the third consecutive day, the moving average of deaths was below 500. There were 464 deaths on average in the last seven days, which indicates a stable trend of -13% compared to 14 days ago. It’s already been 12 straight days of stable average.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Twelve states had a drop in the average, while another six showed acceleration. Eight and the Federal District had stability.

Of the regions, only North and South had a decrease, with -43% and -17% respectively. The others remained stable: Midwest (-14%), Northeast (-8%) and Southeast (-10%).

Sergipe and Amapá did not register any covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Mato Grosso do Sul and Acre revised their data and therefore had a negative number of deaths today.

As of 20:00 yesterday, 18,582 new cases have been registered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,517,514 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

The state of Roraima has had no new covid-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (-11%)

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-20%)

São Paulo: stable (-11%)

North region

Northeast region

Pernambuco: stable (11%)

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-41%)

Midwest region

Federal District: stable (1%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-51%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: stable (-12%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (2%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-25%)

Ministry of Health data

530 new deaths caused by covid-19 were reported in Brazil in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health. In all, there have been 599,359 deaths caused by the disease across the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the numbers informed by the ministry, there were 17,893 confirmed cases of the disease between yesterday and today in Brazil. Since March 2020, the total number of infected has reached 21,516,967.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,554,936 recovered cases of the disease so far in the country, with another 362,672 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.