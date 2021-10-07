Brazil has four players on English newspaper’s pledge list | soccer

Four Brazilians born in 2004 are among the most promising players in the world, according to the English newspaper The Guardian. The 16 and 17 year-old boys considered as great exponents of the new generation of world football are: Ângelo (Santos), Matheus Nascimento (Botafogo), Savinho (Atlético-MG) and Vinicius Tobias (International loaned to Shakhtar Donetsk).
Brazil, tied with Spain, is the country with the most players in the list of 60 promising youngsters in world football. Of the four boys, only Vinicius Tobias has not yet played among the professionals. He is the only defender among the Brazilians mentioned. Get to know a little more about each of the young players.
Angelo, jewel of Santos, after scoring a historic goal at Libertadores — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC
The youngest of the Brazilians mentioned, Ângelo made history in 2021. He is the youngest player to score a goal in Libertadores, at 16 years, four months and 16 days. The striker was even the second youngest player to play with the Santos shirt, at 15 years, 10 months and four days. As a professional, Angelo has 38 games with the Santos shirt, in addition to a goal and an assist.
Matheus Nascimento – Botafogo
Matheus Nascimento celebrates goal for Botafogo in Brazil U-20 Cup — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo
The 17-year-old Botafogo forward is one of the greatest promises of his generation. Top scorer and classic shirt 9, the boy made his professional debut last season. Without much space in the professional, he alternates between the undisputed ownership in the Under-20 and sometimes the bench in the top team. Matheus Nascimento has 26 games for the professional, with a goal scored and an assist.
Savinho in action in his first game as a professional at Atlético-MG, against Atlético-GO — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG
Savinho made his professional debut at Atlético-MG last year, when Jorge Sampaoli was Galo’s coach. With 20 games for the top team in the Minas Gerais team, he is considered one of the most skillful of the generation of those born in 2004. Despite being frequently listed among professionals, he has not been used much by coach Cuca.
Vinicius Tobias – International (on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk)
Vinicius Tobias, in action at Inter training — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Inter Disclosure
The right-back of Internacional, who is on loan Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, is the only Brazilian who does not play in attack and has not yet made his professional debut. Even so, it is considered one of the highlights of the position. According to The Guardian, the Shakhtar scout responsible for hiring the boy says he is a 10 shirt playing at right-back.