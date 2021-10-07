Brazil notifies 543 deaths by Covid in 24 hours and the total number of victims exceeds 599 thousand

Brazil recorded this Wednesday, 6, 543 new deaths by covid-19, bringing to 599,414 the total number of victims of the disease. The moving average of deaths, which aims to eliminate distortions between weekdays and weekends, remains below 500 for the third consecutive day and is now at 464, compared to 479 the day before.

In the last 24 hours, 18,582 cases of coronavirus were also reported. As a result, the number of positive diagnoses is now 21,517,514. The moving average of cases on this Wednesday was 16,954, a figure that represents a drop of 51% compared to two weeks ago. At the time, however, the indicator had a strong fluctuation due to data damming problems.

The daily data of the pandemic in Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, The globe, Extra, sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state departments of Health, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 20.55 million people are recovered from covid-19.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

