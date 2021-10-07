Brazil reaches 599 thousand deaths per Covid, with a moving average of victims stable for 12 days | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (6) 543 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 599,414 since the start of the pandemic. With this, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 464 –below the 500 mark for the third day. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -10% and points stability for the 12th day in a row .

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Wednesday (6). The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Thursday (30): 540

Friday (1): 513

Saturday (2): 500

Sunday (3): 500

Monday (4): 498

Tuesday (5): 479

Wednesday (6): 464

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Six states (RO, CE, AP, AM, PI, MG) present death toll.

In Amapá and Sergipe, there was no record of death on the last day. There was reduction in total deaths at the Acre (-4) and in Mato Grosso do Sul (-1), due to revision in state data.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,517,514 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 18,582 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 17,102 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -50% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates fall in the diagnoses.

The large drop indicated by the variation deserves a caveat, as the data from two weeks ago was inflated after adding tens of thousands of dammed cases. Several states have had problems following an adjustment to the national system that centralizes Covid’s case data, which resulted in this impoundment.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 599,414

599,414 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 543

543 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 464 (14-day variation: -13%)

464 (14-day variation: -13%) Total confirmed cases: 21,517,514

21,517,514 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 18,582

18,582 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 17,102 (variation in 14 days: -50%)

On the rise (6 states): RO, CE, AP, AM, PI, MG

RO, CE, AP, AM, PI, MG In stability (8 states and the DF): PE, MA, RS, DF, SE, GO, SP, ES, MS

PE, MA, RS, DF, SE, GO, SP, ES, MS Falling (12 states): RJ, AL, PR, SC, PB, TO, RN, BA, RR, MT, PA, AC

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

See the situation in the states

ES: -11%

MG: +19%

RJ: -20%

SP: -11%

DF: +1%

GO: -9%

MS: -12%

MT: -51%

AC: -110%

AM: +33%

AP: +33%

PA: -59%

RO: +450%

RR: -50%

TO: -38%

AL: -21%

BA: -48%

EC: +67%

MA: +5%

PB: -25%

PE: +11%

PI: +27%

RN: -41%

SE: 0%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

