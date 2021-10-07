Brazil registers 686 deaths by Covid and more than 22 thousand cases in 24 h

SAO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – Brazil recorded 686 deaths by Covid and 22,109 cases of the disease, this Tuesday (5). With this, the country reaches 598,871 lives lost and 21,498,932 people infected by Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Rondônia, once again, did not release data on the disease. According to the State Agency for Health Surveillance, the situation, caused by the update in the system for records related to the Ministry of Health’s Covid, should be normalized on Wednesday (6). Because of a holiday, Roraima also did not release data on deaths and cases this Tuesday.

The moving average of deaths is now 479 deaths per day, which represents a situation of stability.

The average number of infections is 16,791 cases per day, down 53% from two weeks ago. It is noteworthy, however, that two weeks ago, Covid’s cases were numerically high due to the update of the Ministry of Health’s system, which led to the registration of thousands of infections from previous months that were dammed up.

The country’s data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of collaboration between Folha de S.Paulo, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and disseminate the numbers related to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The information is collected by the consortium of press vehicles daily with the state Health Departments.

Data on vaccination against Covid-19, also collected by the consortium, were updated in 25 states and the Federal District.

Brazil registered 1,582,454 doses of vaccines against Covid-19, on Tuesday. According to data from the state departments of Health, there were 379,835 first doses and 877,312 second. 325,863 booster doses were also recorded. By a review of single doses applied in Ceará, Paraná and Piauí, the data referring to Janssen vaccines were negative (-556).

In all, 148,111,367 people received at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid in Brazil –90,921,358 of them have already received the second dose of the immunizing agent.

Added to the single doses of the Janssen vaccine against Covid, there are already 95,154,683 people with a complete vaccination schedule in the country.

Thus, 93.99% of the population over 18 years old has already received at least one dose (in this case, the 1st dose of any vaccine or a single dose immunizing agent) and 58.70% (also over 18 years old) received either the two doses received or the single dose from Janssen.

Even those who completed the vaccination schedule with two doses must maintain basic care, such as wearing a mask and social distance, experts say.

The initiative of the consortium of press vehicles took place in response to the attitudes of the Jair Bolsonaro government (no party), which threatened to withhold data, delayed bulletins about the disease and took information off the air, with the interruption of the dissemination of the totals of cases and deaths. In addition, the government released conflicting data.