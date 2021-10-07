Brazilians suffer default in China, and millionaire football becomes crisis

Defender Paulão frowned and shook his head when he learned that Grêmio was interested in selling him to China. It was March 2011, and the team from Rio Grande do Sul was getting ready to dispute the Libertadores, after a good campaign at the Brazilian Nationals of the previous year. At 24, the athlete had no idea what he would find in Asia, but he suspected that the transfer would be a step back in his career.

He spoke with coach Renato Gaúcho, asked to play at least one Libertadores game, but was convinced to accept the transfer, which would yield more than R$ 2 million to the Gauchos. Upon arriving at Guangzhou, Paulão found the simple structure of a rookie in the Chinese first division. But within three months, everything changed. Thanks to money from Evergrande, China’s second-largest contractor, the team joined the upstart club.

“You have no idea what the new training center was,” recalls Paulão, a decade later. “It was marble everywhere, everything bathed in gold, crazy. Four or five fields, all with well-trimmed grass, well-kept garden. Four hot tubs, huge gold-plated chandeliers.”

But after years of ostentation, the Chinese football bubble has apparently burst.

Emblematic in this story is the fate of Jiangsu, current Chinese champion who closed its doors after the e-commerce giant suning cut off sponsorship. Defender Miranda and the forward eder, a duo who played for the team and who appear in the opening photo of this report leaving China at the end of 2020, says they did not receive a penny during their time there. Now, the two, São Paulo players since March, are trying to sue the Asian club in court and in FIFA.