Bridgewater says stagflation in the US is “real risk”

(Shutterstock)

(Bloomberg) — While the market is increasingly concerned about the impact of inflation on the US economy, the real danger could be a combination of rising prices and stagnant economic activity, said Greg Jensen, co-director of investment at Bridgewater Associates.

“The problem is stagflation – that’s the real risk, and many portfolios are highly exposed,” Jensen said Wednesday at the Bloomberg Invest web conference.

Authorities have limited options for addressing the issue, Jensen said in an interview. “The Fed certainly faces the problem of inflation being well above target and the inability to loosen (policy) as it would like and be carried away by it – and certainly the growing probability that we are experiencing bubbles,” he said.

Jensen also said the economy is facing pent-up demand and supply shortages.

Bridgewater is the world’s largest hedge fund, with $105 billion in multimarket fund assets. The company’s Pure Alpha II fund is up 1.4% this year through August.

Analyst at Clear presents detailed plan to start building a daily income using the Stock Exchange. Sign up for free.

Related