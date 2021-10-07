British Minister of Justice ignores meaning of ‘misogyny’ | World

The British Minister of Justice, Dominic Raab, was the target of a joke on Wednesday (6) for saying that “misogyny” refers to the attitude of “a man against a woman, or a woman against a man”.

The word “misogyny” refers to hatred aimed specifically at women, the BBC network presenter she interviewed reminded her.

Misogyny is a hot topic in the UK, amidst several crimes that have rocked the country, including femicide. Among these shocking cases is the rape and murder of Londoner Sarah Everard – committed by a police officer sentenced to life in prison last week.

On Tuesday (5), the British government announced an investigation to understand how it was possible to ignore the various alarming signs that the agent’s behavior could be ignored. Authorities also want to examine possible “cultural issues” within the police.

Activist groups are campaigning for misogyny to be included on the list of hate crimes, such as those committed by sexual orientation or religion, something Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his justice minister have ruled out.

“I think we often see … people trying to legislate on what is a law enforcement problem,” Raab told the BBC.

And then, to reinforce his argument, he considered that “misogyny is wrong, whether it’s a man against a woman, or a woman against a man.”

When confronted with the error, the minister dodged the question: “If we are talking about insults based on sexism, I don’t think that criminalizing this kind of thing will solve the fundamental problem of the Sarah Everard case.”

His comments were the target of ridicule and Internet memes.

Liberal Democratic Party spokeswoman for equality issues, Wera Hobhouse, said “it’s not surprising that conservatives can’t fight misogyny, as their justice minister doesn’t even seem to know what it is.”

Some recalled Raab’s other gaffes. In November 2018, when he was minister of Brexit, he admitted not knowing the strategic importance of the English port of Dover, through which 17% of the country’s total merchandise trade transits.