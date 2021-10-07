Bruna Marquezine reportedly walked away from Sasha after her friend’s wedding | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Bruna Marquezine and Sasha Meneghel in Paris

Bruna Marquezine traveled to Paris to follow the Fashion Week. Several famous Brazilians are in the capital of France and the actress would have even avoided meeting Neymar in a fashion show. And, according to the Extra newspaper, the brunette would also be avoiding Sasha Meneghel, her childhood friend.

The actress and Xuxa’s daughter attended several events in Paris, but were only seen together once, during the fashion show by stylist Isabel Marant. Their friendship would be in turmoil and the two would no longer be as close as they used to be.

They reportedly parted ways after Sasha’s marriage to João Figueiredo. The model exchanged rings with the singer in an intimate ceremony, to which Bruna was not invited. Since then, they would be further apart than ever and this would have been noticed even by people who worked with the two to create a clothing line for a department store.

Bruna and Sasha have been friends since they were children and Xuxa’s daughter would have known her husband through her friend. When she was suffering from the end of her relationship with Bruno Montaleone, the model would have attended religious meetings at the actress’ house. João Figueiredo would have been invited to the meetings by Priscilla Alcântara. He ended up befriending Sasha and, over time, they fell in love.