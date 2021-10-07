Bruno Gagliasso combines a look with his daughter, Titi: ”Like father, like daughter”

Bruno Gagliasso posted a photo with his daughter, Titi, and revealed that the girl loves to wear her blouses

Bruno Gagliasso (39) enchanted social media followers by sharing a photo with the oldest daughter, auntie (8).

In the image shared in the Instagram feed this Wednesday, the 6th, the actor and the girl appear matching the look: wearing a white t-shirt.

the husband of Giovanna Ewbank (35) revealed in the publication’s caption that Titi was wearing her clothes. “Like father, like daughter. And yes, she loves wearing my blouses… #chissomoseminstagram #breakfast #salvador #pelourinho”, said the artist, who is in Salvador, Bahia, with his family.

The click quickly received a lot of praise. “Beautiful”, said a follower. “How can they be so perfect”, commented another. “This goddess knows how to be perfect”, said a netizen. “It’s the same here at home. My daughter loves to walk around the house in her father’s shirts, especially to sleep”, confessed a fan, identifying with the situation.

Daughter of Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso steals the show with clicks in Bahia

That the beauty of the Ewbank-Gagliasso family is out of this world we already know, but it seems that Titi has managed to push the limits. This last Tuesday, 5, Giovanna Ewbank shared a sequence of clicks from the heiress and left the followers with their jaws dropped once again.

