Burger King opens vacancies in its new trainee program; check requirements

The selected professionals will be able to work in the areas of development, finance, legal, marketing and operations, in addition to people and management.

Burger King & Popeyes restaurant companies opened the Trainee Program 2022. Candidates will go through a five-step selection process. Professionals graduated from any higher education course or who complete the course by December 2021 can apply for vacancies.

Entries will be made until October 21st and, to compete, the candidate will need to access the Cia de Talentos website. On the page, the candidate will obtain information about the companies, the stages of the selection process, and the prerequisites and application. By clicking on the link to register, the candidate will be directed to a page to register on the Cia de Talentos website.

You prerequisites that are required by Burger King & Popeyes brands are:

Being a graduate of any higher course I have completed between December 2019 to December 2021, including postgraduate studies;

Domain of the Office package;

Have availability to move;

Working at Alphaville in São Paulo.

Selection steps

According to information from the Cia de Talentos website, the Trainee 2022 program carries out a selection process with candidates, which is divided into five stages:

Online journey;

Career rise;

Creathon 1: your idea on the fire;

Creathon 2: Creating Impact Projects;

Creathon 3: award and final selection.

Benefits

Candidates approved in the 2022 Trainee program will receive variable remuneration and the following benefits granted by the company:

Health insurance;

Dental plan;

Meal ticket;

Transportation vouchers;

Gympass;

Life insurance;

Partnerships with courses and universities;

Quality of life programs (well gestate, get moving and Dr. Aon);

Financial, legal and psychological assistance program.

The BK Brasil Group is made up of the two brands Burger King & Popeyes, with a team of employees that total more than 15 thousand people. They work in one of 900 owned and franchised restaurants spread across several Brazilian states.