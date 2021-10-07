But already? First custom ROMs based on Android 12 are now available for download

Starting with Android 12 GSI, a custom ROM created by developer AndyYan based on the most simplified version of the system. Basically it can be installed on any Project Treble compatible device that has Bootloader unlocked, as this is practically a Generic System Image hence the name GSI.

If you have a compatible device and want to install Android 12 GSI on it, just access the topic available on XDA to check more instructions and details about the system, which even with the initial version launched is already quite functional.

The second custom ROM based on Android 12 was created by developer abhishk987 and is available for the Redmi K20 and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro. As you can see below, it has a very streamlined look and even features themes based on wallpaper colors through the Dynamic Color theme engine created by developer kdrag0n.

This was necessary because unfortunately Google has not yet published the “monet” code that is used to create these themes on Android 12, but it is expected that it will be made available to everyone in the future. To install this ROM it is recommended that you have the latest stable MIUI on the device and as the system is still in initial development it is not yet fully functional so it is not advisable that you use it on your main everyday mobile phone . If you want to test the ROM, just access the ROM developer topic on XDA through the link below where you can find more information about the installation: Android 12 for Redmi K20 and Mi 9T Pro on XDA – access