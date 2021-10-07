Camila Pitanga rebuts criticism for dating a man

Actress Camila Pitanga used her social networks to counter the criticism she has received since she took up a romance with university professor Patrick Pessoa. It is the 44-year-old muse’s first official relationship since she split from the artisan Beatriz Coelho, with whom she was for more than two years.

“Guys, the letter B of the acronym is not Beyoncé, right?! Love and be happy. I am!”, summarized Camila in a post on Twitter, referring to the acronym LGBTQIA+ – and making it clear, for those who still have doubts regarding, that it is bisexual.

The relationship between Camila and Patrick was ‘officialized’ by the actress last Tuesday (4), through Instagram. She posted a photo of Patrick wearing a yellow jacket, with the caption: “Yellow is the warmest color. I love yellow.” Later, the relationship between the two was confirmed by the actress’ advice to various media.

Patrick Pessoa, 46, is from Rio de Janeiro like the beloved and teaches Philosophy at the Fluminense Federal University (UFF). The handsome man also works as a theatrical and film critic, and is even the author of some books on the subject.