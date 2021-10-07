Camila Pitanga rebuts critics after taking up dating: ‘Be happy. I t!’ – Famous

Camila Pitanga (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo)

The actress



Camila Pitanga



shared the photo of her new boyfriend this past Wednesday afternoon (06/10), however, many netizens criticized the famous one for having assumed a relationship with a man, after having become lovingly involved with the arts.



Beatriz Coelho



.



Always very sensible,



Camila



resorted to



Twitter



to respond to the nasty messages I’ve been receiving: ”



Guys, the letter B of the acronym in Beyonce no t?! Love and be happy. I t!



“, shot.

On the night of this last Tuesday (05/10), the famous shared a click by the professor of Philosophy



Patrick Person



, 46, revealing to his followers that he is having a new romance with the boy. In the publication’s caption, the artist wrote:



“Yellow the hottest color, I love yellow”



.

Guys, the letter B of the acronym in Beyonce no t?! Love and be happy. I t! %uD83D%uDC9B %u2014 Camila Pitanga (@CamilaPitanga) October 6, 2021

According to the newspaper



Extra



, this is the first relationship of



Camila



since the end with the arts



Beatriz Coelho



, in December 2020, after nearly two years together.



Patrick



Carioca, Doctor of Philosophy from UFRJ, with specialization in Philosophy of Art abroad.

Currently, in addition to being a professor at the UFF (Universidade Federal Fluminense), he is a critic of cinema and theater and has released some books on the subject. It is worth noting that the advice of



Pitanga



confirmed to the newspaper the relationship of the actress. At the



Instagram



, the professor posts about the various lectures he participates, in addition to the texts published by him.