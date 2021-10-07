Camila Pitanga rebuts critics after taking up dating: ‘Be happy. I t!’ – Famous

by

reproduce
Camila Pitanga (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo)

The actress


Camila Pitanga

shared the photo of her new boyfriend this past Wednesday afternoon (06/10), however, many netizens criticized the famous one for having assumed a relationship with a man, after having become lovingly involved with the arts.


Beatriz Coelho

.

Always very sensible,


Camila

resorted to

Twitter

to respond to the nasty messages I’ve been receiving: ”

Guys, the letter B of the acronym in Beyonce no t?! Love and be happy. I t!

“, shot.

On the night of this last Tuesday (05/10), the famous shared a click by the professor of Philosophy

Patrick Person

, 46, revealing to his followers that he is having a new romance with the boy. In the publication’s caption, the artist wrote:

“Yellow the hottest color, I love yellow”

.

According to the newspaper

Extra

, this is the first relationship of


Camila

since the end with the arts

Beatriz Coelho

, in December 2020, after nearly two years together.

Patrick

Carioca, Doctor of Philosophy from UFRJ, with specialization in Philosophy of Art abroad.

Currently, in addition to being a professor at the UFF (Universidade Federal Fluminense), he is a critic of cinema and theater and has released some books on the subject. It is worth noting that the advice of


Pitanga

confirmed to the newspaper the relationship of the actress. At the

Instagram

, the professor posts about the various lectures he participates, in addition to the texts published by him.