Camila Pitanga takes up a relationship with a philosophy professor on the networks, and sends a message about bisexuality; see photo

Only love only love! Actress Camila Pitanga revealed, last Tuesday (5), that there is a new love in her life: philosophy professor Patrick Pessoa. The news was shared by the muse on social networks.

Along with a photo of his 46-year-old partner, who was wearing a yellow shirt, Pitanga wrote: “Yellow is the hottest color! I love yellow”. Cute! The publication caught the attention of several fans, famous and close friends of the actress, such as Silvia Buarque, Maria Padilha, Marina Person and Carla Marins, who congratulated the new couple in the comments and praised Camila’s “good taste”.

Dating the educator is the carioca’s first public relationship after the end of her nearly two-year romance with the artisan Beatriz Coelho, which took place at the end of last year.

The photo generated a lot of speculation on social media. To Quem magazine, the actress’ team confirmed the new relationship. Later, Pitanga herself spoke, this time on her Twitter profile. “Guys, the letter B of the acronym [LGBTQIA+] it’s not Beyoncé’s, right?! Amen and be happy. I am!”, stated the star, referring to her bisexuality. The comment is Camila’s response to the concerns of netizens about her dating a man after her romance with a woman.