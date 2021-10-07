Camila Pitanga talks about bisexuality after dating a man: ‘B is not from Beyoncé’ – Zoeira

The actress Camila Pitanga used social media this Wednesday (6) to talk about bisexuality, soon after publicly assuming the relationship with Professor Pactrick Pessoa. This is the artist’s first relationship after ending with the artisan Beatriz Coelho, communicating in December of last year.

“Guys, the letter B of the acronym is not Beyoncé’s, right?”, Camila said when referring to the acronym LGBTQIA+. “Love and be happy. I am!”, he continued in the message, reinforcing the message to those who questioned sexuality.

Subtitle: Camila Pitanga used her Twitter profile to send the message Photograph: playback/Twitter

This, in fact, was not the first time that Camila spoke about the subject. In an interview with the podcast ‘Large Panties’, granted last year, she cited the issue. “Each person has a trajectory. In my case, I think I felt more in control of my sexuality when I was 40. From half of my 30s to 40s, I understood that I had more possibilities to fulfill myself,” she said.

Camila Pitanga and her new relationship

The actress confirmed the relationship with Patrick Pessoa through romantic click posted on Instagram. Soon after, the press office informed the magazine Who that the relationship was real.

“Yellow is the warmest color. I love yellow,” Pitanga wrote in a record in which the beloved appears with a yellow coat.

Photograph: playback/Instagram

Camila and Beatriz Coelho’s relationship ended in December 2020. “After a year and 11 months of dating, the two emphasize that they are now friends and admiring each other,” she said. release of the artist’s team at the time.