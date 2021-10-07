Canary Islands: This is how the lava from the La Palma volcano is from the inside | Science

Analysis of the first lava samples from the La Palma volcano is helping scientists discover what lies beneath the mountain. The first thing they point out is that it comes from the Earth’s upper mantle and has been accumulating under the island for some years. With a high proportion of volcanic glass, dissecting these rocks also helps to understand why the eruption was not explosive and how the lava flow moved as it did.

Dissection is literal. The laboratory of the department of mineralogy and petrology of the Faculty of Geological Sciences of the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) received the first lava samples from La Palma by mail.

To analyze them, the researchers cut them into blades of stones taken from the lava that stagnated in front of the church of Todoque before swallowing it. As if it were a notch, they laminated it in 0.3 millimeter layers and studied it under a petrographic microscope.

Eumenio Ancochea, director of the department where the UCM laboratory is located, emphasizes that characterizing the rocks “is the priority”. For example, “lava viscosity is conditioned by its content, mainly silica. The greater its concentration, the more viscous”, he adds. And while there are other factors, the more viscous, the more explosive. The analyzed rocks, being basaltic lava, “the microscope allows to determine and identify as basanites”. This type of rock, “with other parameters [como temperatura ou pressão], is typical of less viscous lavas and, therefore, flows with greater speed”, concludes the professor.

Ancochea, member of the Royal Academy of Exact, Physical and Natural Sciences of Spain, delivered his report to the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME-CSIC) and the latter presented its conclusions to the authorities of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca ). One of her IGME scientists, Inés Galindo, details some of them: “The lava is very similar to other historical eruptions on the island, such as San Juan.” In its composition, half is volcanic glass, but in the analyzed samples there are also crystals of pyroxene, amphibole, olivine, iron oxides and titanium. And in the matrix, microcrystals of other minerals, called plagioclase, stand out. “It is a glassy mass with many crystals”, he summarizes.

The composition of the lava also helps explain the type of eruption. “It allows us to determine that it comes from the mantle, not like the lavas of Teide or Pinatubo, which had a magma chamber in which the magma interacts for thousands of years underneath”, explains the IGME scientist. In the case of the volcano of La Palma, the molten rock emerged in a very short space of time, preventing its interaction with the rocks in the earth’s crust on which the island rests, which would have generated large amounts of gases. “Since it is a low-evolved basanite, it has less gas and its eruptions are less explosive”, he details. Everything indicates that the magma rose a few years ago, hence the increase in seismic tremors since 2017, until it builds up enough pressure to rupture the island.

The origin of the upper part of the mantle, intermediate layer between the core and the earth’s crust, is confirmed by an independent report. Carried out by the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (INVOLCAN) with the collaboration of researchers from the University of Granada and the French CNRS, among others, and largely coincides with its conclusions with the previous one from the IGME. In this case, in addition to laboratory analysis with a petrographic microscope, they had a sophisticated portable X-ray fluorescence spectrometer. This device bombards the rock with radiation for chemical analysis.

The image, taken with a petrographic microscope, shows the composition of the lava that devoured the church of Todoque. The most abundant minerals are exposed on one surface: plagioclase, clinopyroxene and amphibole. Department of Mineralogy and Petrology of the UCM

The person responsible for this second study is the geologist from the University of Leeds (UK) Matt Pankhurst, who, with researchers from INVOLCAN, collected the first samples on Monday, September 20, the day after the eruption began. “These lavas come from the mantle. They are among the hottest and richest in alkali metals (sodium and potassium) on the planet.” For him, these rocks “are bringing a message written in their crystals, such as clinopyroxene and olivine, from the deep parts of the system”. The first of the minerals is the most abundant. It is a silicate rock composed of several elements: iron, calcium, silica, magnesium… And the different concentrations say a lot about the magma, whether it is ancient or whether it comes from the depths. The analysis of these crystals “promises to draw a detailed and important image to add to what we know of this eruption as it progresses”, he concludes.

The author of the image that heads this article is professor of geochemistry Jane H. Scarrow, Department of Mineralogy and Petrology, University of Granada. “The grayer and whitish colors correspond to plagioclases, while the most vivid ones are clinopyroxene”, he explains. Based on this specific composition, scientists can know what magma looked like. “They are like windows to the processes taking place in the depths of the magma chamber”, he adds. When emerging, it could be observed that there were combinations of magma with the contribution of deeper ones. “Sometimes these eruptions are what causes the eruption.” That’s why it’s so important to take samples as quickly as possible and cool them down quickly: “to freeze magma conditions at high temperatures,” says Scarrow.

For the professor of petrology Domingo Gimeno, from the University of Barcelona, ​​identifying the type of lava is fundamental: “Its different chemical composition affects the viscosity and, therefore, the behavior of the lava”. Now we have to wait for the study of subsequent rocks to try to anticipate the volcano. In fact, Gimeno considers that this “should be known from the beginning”. But, as some of those who collected the first samples say, in the first days the most urgent thing was to see where the lava was going.

