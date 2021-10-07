Capello says Donnarumma ‘was ungrateful’ to Milan

Gianluigi Donnarumma was the subject of Fábio Capello’s interview with ‘Corriere dello Sport’. When talking about the harassment that the goalkeeper suffered on his return to Italy, the former coach said that the goalkeeper ‘was ungrateful’ to Milan, so he had a ‘negative reception’ before the semifinal of the League of Nations.

“Donnarumma was ungrateful to Milan for joining PSG. For everything the club had for him and his family as a child, he should have behaved differently,” he said.

Denying that the feeling of Milan fans was consistent with his, Fábio wished the goalkeeper success and emphasized his importance in winning the Euro Cup, when the reinforcement of Paris Saint-Germain won the award for best player.

“I hope he’s satisfied, because he’s a player in the national team who was fundamental to the European title,” he concluded.

Bands and Offenses

Gianluigi Donnarumma returned to Italy for the first time since leaving Milan to join Paris Saint-Germain. The reception from fans of his former club was not the best. With an extended sash, the goalkeeper was harassed and told that he ‘wouldn’t be welcome anymore’.

“Donnarumma, in Milan you’ll never be more welcome. F*** man,” the banner read.