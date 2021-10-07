Capitalist partner to boost autonomous agent offices | Keeping an eye on the market

At predicted changes in the rules of autonomous agents have the potential to change the dynamics of this market in Brazil , with the opening for investments in the sector . This because among the proposals of the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) is the permission for these professionals to have purely capitalist partners , as long as they do not engage in activities that conflict with the interests of the society of autonomous agents. The draft public hearing that ended in mid-September was well received, although market participants specifically question this restriction.

Anyway, the market is looking forward to the changes, he says Cesar Amendolara, partner at Velloza Advogados. With the changes, the offices of autonomous agents will have a level equivalent to that of brokers, managers and banks, and may attract interest, for example, from private equity funds.

Today, autonomous agent societies are uniprofessional. That is, only self-employed agents can be partners, following the model of a simple society, not business. Even with these ties, this did not stop some societies from gaining large size. Some are the target of investor interest and even talks about going public — which currently would only be possible because some offices have turned into brokers, such as EQI, for example.

“Some autonomous agents’ offices have been transformed into gigantic companies from the point of view of profitability, but they continue with the legal guise of a tiny company. Currently, they are tied by a corporate type that no longer matches this reality”, says Amendolara.

A few years ago, the offices began to do their homework, organizing governance and implementing the rules of society. That’s what has already done, for example, the Renova Invest, responsible for a portfolio of R$ 2 billion and with 48 partners, in four offices. The company has governance rules, audited balance sheets and entry and exit rules for partners. The possibility of having an investor is welcomed by the partner and founder Bruno Ismar. “We are not looking only at the money, but at the intelligence that the investing partner will bring to the business”, he says. In the meantime, Renova’s goal is to open 10 branches by 2026 and reach R$ 10 billion under advice.

In Belo Horizonte, the Aspen Investments recently saw the need to implement the “partnership” model. The company exceeded R$ 1 billion under advice and will incorporate another three offices by the end of the year. “The entry of an investing partner ends up changing the firm’s level. I think we will have investors looking at our business,” says the founding partner, Emília de Castro Belo.

Despite the optimism, the restriction placed by CVM in the draft of the public hearing was questioned by market agents in comments sent to the regulator. The proposal of the autarchy is that the investing partner cannot have conflicting activities with the office of autonomous agents. XP Investimentos, for example, understands that this point should be revised, as does the Brazilian Association of Autonomous Investment Agents (Abbai).

Both argue that this point goes against the Economic Freedom Act. Abbai also defended the adoption of “material conflict with posterior identification”, which, according to her, “ensures that legal entities do not paralyze their operations considering in advance that there is a conflict of interest”. Thus, the specific case must be analyzed after identifying a fact, if there was effectively a collision between the interests of the client and the interests of society, company or autonomous agent.

The Consulting Argument BR Invest goes in that same line. In an eventual IPO of a company of self-employed agents, for example, there would be a wide gray area about who could hold the shares offered. “Who would be responsible for verifying this restriction in practice, when offering to the public? And on what basis?”, he asks.

Still, to José Eduardo Brazuna, who is in charge of the consultancy, there are possibilities for the entry of new partners, including foreigners. “There are already entrepreneurs from outside the financial sector who have become partners in management operations. There may also be interest in autonomous agents“, it says.

At Pedra Azul Investments, in Vitória (ES), businessmen from the region showed interest. “We have already had approaches from investors and even clients from the firm itself, which operates in the private segment (clients with funds in the millions of reais). But it’s still conversations. This will only grow with the entry of the capitalist partner”, states the partner Lélio Monteiro.

THE XP also positioned itself against the item which proposes that the activity of the offices should be exclusively that of autonomous agents. “There is no rule in the regulation applicable to managers, consultants and analysts requiring such market participants to organize themselves through a company constituted exclusively for the exercise of their respective activity”, argues the company in its statement.