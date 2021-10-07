Carille ends Santos’ preparations to face São Paulo: see the probable lineup

With training at CT Rei Pelé, Fabio Carille ended this Wednesday afternoon’s preparation for the saints for the confrontation with São Paulo, for the Brazilian Championship. In search of his first triumph, the coach decided to change the starting lineup for the derby.

With a duly renewed contract, the young Vinicius Balieiro must be the holder. As well as Marcos Guilherme and Vinicius Zanocelo. Thus, Carille plans to maintain the scheme with three defenders against São Paulo, with Balieiro positioned on the right of defense.

If you keep the team rehearsed in training this Wednesday, Carille will send the following squad to the field: João Paulo; Vinicius Balieiro, Emiliano Velázquez and Wagner Palha; Marcos Guilherme, Camacho, Carlos Sánchez, Vinicius Zanocelo and Felipe Jonatan; Marinho and Léo Baptistão.

The confrontation between São Paulo and Santos is scheduled for 18:30 (GMT) this Thursday, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Morumbi. The derby will mark the expected return of the fans to the stadium, with 30% of its capacity released.

Against São Paulo, Santos will finally try to end a streak of 10 consecutive matches without winning (six defeats and four draws). Since the coach Fabio Carille succeeded Fernando Diniz, the Alvinegro team has not even managed to score goals.

In a delicate situation, with only 24 points in 22 matches, Santos appears only in 16th place in the ranking table of the Brazilian Championship. Bahia, the first member of the relegation zone to Serie B, has only one point less.

