Carille lists 23 athletes for the derby against São Paulo and outlines the starting lineup with Zanocelo

With the presence of defensive midfielders Jobson and Vinicius Balieiro, coach Fábio Carille listed 23 athletes for the derby this Thursday (7), at 6:30 pm, against São Paulo, at Morumbi, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. The clash against Morumbi’s team marks Jobson’s first appearance after breaking the cruciate ligament in his right knee, in January of this year.

With 24 points, Santos occupies 16th place in the competition and needs to win to get away from the bottom of the table and put an end to the fast of 10 games without a win. São Paulo does not enjoy a good time either. Coach Hernán Crespo’s team, which is at risk of dismissal, has 28 points and is the owner of the 13th position.

Thus, the triumph in the derby is paramount for both sides.

In the last activity before the match, Carille worked with the following starting team: João Paulo; Vinícius Balieiro, Emiliano Velázquez and Wagner; Marcos Guilherme, Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo, Carlos Sánchez and Felipe Jonatan; Marinho and Léo Baptistão.

Goalkeepers: João Paulo, Diogenes and Jandrei

Sides: Felipe Jonatan, Pará and Moraes

Defenders: Wagner Leonardo, Danilo Boza, Velázquez

midfielders: Carlos Sánchez, Jobson, Vinicius Balieiro, Gabriel Pirani, Vinícius Zanocelo, Camacho and Jean Mota

attackers: Léo Baptistão, Marinho, Raniel, Marcos Guilherme, Ângelo, Lucas Braga and Diego Tardelli.



