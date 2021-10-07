Carnage Time Equals Shang-Chi’s Pandemic Record

Venom: Time of Carnage continues to devour impressive brands at the North American box office. After breaking the record for opening weekend established by Black Widow, the film starring Tom Hardy equaled achievement of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The new adventure of the big-tongued symbiote is already, along with the feature by the Kung Fu Master of Marvel, the film’s fastest hitting $100 million raised during the covid-19 pandemic: just a five-day period was all it took.

Still in favor of the new film by Venom, as highlighted by the deadline, the adventure directed by Andy Serkis managed to match the mark of Shang-Chi without a holiday. The Marvel Studios film, on the other hand, hit the big screen during the Labor Day. In addition, the sequel also beat the period that the original, 2018, took to accumulate the amount; six days.



Venom: Time of Carnage, have Woody Harrelson reprising the role of Cletus Kasady, with the character finally morphing into Carnage, a red and even more destructive variant of Venom.

The sequence starring Tom Hardy premieres on October 7, one week ahead of schedule.

