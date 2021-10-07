Carol Proner: Tax havens are black holes of wealth concentration | Policy

Isaac Nobrega/PR Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes

Regarding tax havens and the scandalous case of the Pandora Papers, first of all, it is necessary to highlight the direct relationship between extreme poverty and tax evasion, a problem debated by thinkers of alter-worldism since the late 1990s and even before, since it has become explicit the functioning of capitalism of extreme accumulation and without concessions to democracy.

Tax havens are black holes of capitalism that feed back and guarantee the hyper-concentration of wealth in private hands, free from the control of the State and its institutions. If financial capitalism works like a casino, tax havens are the casino’s vaults, guarded by the secret that is itself the lifeblood of the business.

There is, therefore, something axiomatic, undeniably amoral, when we analyze the existence of these heavenly places in the financial world, directly proportional to the production of misery on a planetary scale.

And in addition to amorality, there is a propensity for criminality. Contrary to what market dealers defend, highlighting the role of offshores as important incentives to attract capital, banks in areas free from regulation create insurmountable walls that provide, in addition to the accumulation of foreign currency, ideal conditions for the commitment of all the fate of transnational crimes that benefit from the “secret”.

Tax evasion is one of them, but the phantom network allows the commission of more perverse crimes, such as drug trafficking, trafficking in women and children, organs and everything that the human mind is able to manufacture as a way to generate profits under the veil of invisibility and anonymity.

Tax havens are characterized by at least three concealments: the lack of transparency, communication and inspection. As a result of the cover-up of assets, an entire parallel economy is built and represents, according to data from the OECD-UN, 40% of the investments circulating in the world today.

Naturally, preserving the confidentiality of account holders is a condition for preserving the model. This is the importance of the work of journalists who, by revealing scandals such as the Panama Papers and now Pandora Papers, allow citizens to know how these super-schemes of economic and social injustice work and who benefits.



The revelations of the scandal in Brazil bring an additional criminal element. Not only individuals from the private sector appear as users of ghost accounts, but also the minister of economy and the president of the central bank. Both possibly committed crimes associated with evident conflicts of interest from the production of benefits generated by privileged information produced by themselves.

In the case of Paulo Guedes, it is known that, from when the account was created in 2014 to the present, his equity went from 8 million to 51 million reais at today’s exchange rate.

The scheme reveals a degree of cynicism as extreme as the accumulation of personal wealth at the expense of the public interest. It is about the cynicism of the triumphant laugh that starts from the certainty of impunity and it is understandable that Paulo Guedes feels that way. In a government with collapsed institutions and with the corporate media acting as guarantor of the maximum accumulation scheme, not only will the Minister be safe, but he will also be able to be decorated for the trick of sitting in the chair of operator of his own interests.

The brazenness of Paulo Guedes reminds us of another nefarious character in our recent history, a former judge, current lawyer, who for his own benefit sat in the chair of Minister of Justice to improve the privileged collaborative relationship with his future employers in the United States. In fact, we could extend and recall the role of each of the ministers of Jair Bolsonaro’s government and of favoring private schemes in health, the environment, tourism, international relations and so on.

For the time being, given the inaction of the control bodies, it is up to us – as was part of the press and committed institutional sectors such as the National Tax Federation, bringing together 32 unions and 37 thousand affiliated tax public servants – to denounce and react against the performance of employees government that betray the interests of the Brazilian people.





And when Brazil returns to being a consistent country with its own interests, we will be able to discuss, as France, Germany, Spain, as well as the UN and the World Bank do, the harmful effects of the lack of tax inspection caused by the evasion of foreign exchange. And the importance of instituting taxes on large fortunes and taxation on dividends as a way to strengthen the social and democratic rule of law.

Carol Proner is a Lawyer, Doctor in International Law, Professor at UFRJ, member of ABJD and Grupo Prerogatives