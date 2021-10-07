Casio launches new G-Shock with ‘absolute resistance’ in Brazil

G-Shock, a tough watch division of Casio, has announced two new accessory collections in Brazil. While the GM-2100/GM-S line seeks to serve an audience that seeks sophistication and elegance, the GA-2200 family focuses on sports lovers and outdoor fashion.

The main differential of the products is in the compositions: the GM-2100/GM-S watches are produced in metal, and the GA-2200 is made with carbon.

GM-2100 and GM-S2100

Similar in identity and design to the classic GA-2100, the GM-2100 has a laminated metal bezel with a rounded finish and mirror polish on the sides. In addition, it offers a textured urethane bracelet with small square dots. The model will go on sale on October 14th for a suggested price of R$1,699 (black) and R$1,799 (color).

The GM-2100 has hit the market with new colors and is available in silver, gray blue, dark green and red.Source: Disclosure/G-SHOCK

The GM-S2100 models, on the other hand, have a more minimalist and delicate aesthetic, with a brushed steel bezel and a rounded finish. The model will go on sale on October 14th for a suggested price of R$1,899 in black and R$1,999 in color versions.

The GM-S2100 offers options in “rose”, dark gray and silver bezel with green dial and braceletSource: Disclosure/G-SHOCK

GA-2200 Carbon

Bringing a battery that lasts for two years, LED lighting that facilitates the visualization of the panel in dark environments, mineral glass with retraction of the hands and an easy-to-change bracelet, the GA-2200 line claims to be a tool for those who enjoy outdoor activities.

The models in the GA-2200 Carbon line are sold in black with details in blue, orange, black and blue. The suggested price by Casio is R$1,199.

Interested will find the GA-2200 in the options “all black”, orange, blue and black with blue accentsSource: Disclosure/ G-SHOCK

In addition, the built-in dial with an automotive disc-inspired appearance is encased in a semi-circular ring, both of which have a vapor deposition finish to achieve a geared metallic appearance. The digital screen is in a diagonal position between 4 and 6 o’clock.