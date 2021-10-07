Ceará and Inter collide with defenses and draw 0-0 at Castelão – 10/06/2021

Ceará and Inter even created. Cléber hit the post and had another chance for Vozão. Yuri landed a good shot for Colorado. But nobody scored. Today (6), the score from 0 to 0 defined the game at Castelão, for the 24th round of Brasileirão.

The result leaves the team from Rio Grande do Sul outside the classification zone for the next Libertadores. Colorado is now eighth with 33 points. Ceará is in 12th with 29.

Ceará’s next game will be Saturday (9), against Atlético-MG, in Belo Horizonte. Inter faces Chapecoense, on Sunday (10), in Beira-Rio.

It did well: Daniel avoids goals from Ceará

With at least two difficult saves, Inter goalkeeper Daniel was responsible for holding the tie.

Bad: Moses takes a bizarre corner and is replaced

Moses was a negative figure from the first time. In addition to not having managed to build or be firm in defense, Inter’s left-back took a bizarre corner kick out, argued with rival coach, got a yellow card and ended up being substituted.

Market for the first time in defense

Gabriel Mercado played as a defender at Inter for the first time. The 34-year-old Argentinian replaced Cuesta, suspended, and was safe most of the time. He made some mistakes due to the lack of the best rhythm, but he did not compromise the sector while he was on the field.

Moses argues with Tiago Nunes

In the first half, Inter’s left-back, Moisés, got involved in a discussion with Ceará coach Tiago Nunes. The player from the team from Rio Grande do Sul passed by the reserved rival making a “talk a lot” sign with his hands. Tiago replied and Moisés followed the exchange of curses that lasted a few minutes and was caught by the broadcast of the match.

The Ceará Game: High Score and Search for Cléber

Ceará advanced their markers to take the ball out of Inter. He tried to force mistakes and prevent the ball from reaching Mauricio and Yuri Alberto in a position to create chances. It worked most of the time. In the offensive sector, Tiago Nunes’ team abused the search for Cléber, with crosses and approaches to pivot.

Inter’s game: Yuri looks for space behind the defense

Inter realized that Ceará was advancing their lines and started to seek space behind the defenders. It was not a few times that Patrick, Mauricio and Caio Vidal put Yuri Alberto in depth. From the feet of the center forward emerged the main offensive moments of the gauchos. Defensively, once again Moses had a journey short of expectations and gave space to the opponent.

DATASHEET

CEARÁ 0 X 0 INTERNATIONAL

Date: 10/06/2021 (Wednesday)

Local: Castelão stadium, in Fortaleza (CE)

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques

Helpers: Victor Hugo Imazu and Sidmar dos Santos Meurer

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral

Yellow cards: Bruno Pacheco, Luiz Otávio, Vina, Marlon (CEA); Moses, Saravia (INT);

CEARÁ

João Ricardo; Igor, Messias, Luiz Otávio and Bruno Pacheco; Airton (Erick), Kelvyn (Lima), Fernando Sobral (Fabinho), Marlon and Vina; Cleber (Jael).

Technician: James Nunes

INTERNATIONAL

Daniel; Saravia, Mercado, Bruno Méndez and Moisés (Paulo Victor); Rodrigo Lindoso, Rodrigo Dourado, Caio Vidal (Johnny), Mauricio (Gustavo Maia) and Patrick; Yuri Alberto.

Technician: Diego Aguirre