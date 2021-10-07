Celso Portiolli tries to get into Globo by car and jokes with confidence: ‘I was wrong with a broadcaster’

Celso Portiolli was driving past the TV Globo headquarters in São Paulo when he decided to play a prank. The SBT presenter went to the reception and greeted the security guard.

“I’m here in front of Globo. I’ll go into the lobby just to fill the guy’s balls,” said Portiolli, while being recorded by the passenger of the vehicle he was driving. “All right? Is this Globo here? Oh boy, I missed the station”, he joked.

Realizing who it was, the security guard burst out laughing and shook the presenter’s hand, who burst out laughing at the situation.

They didn’t let in kkkk https://t.co/oUolB8CoP0 pic.twitter.com/kFjPxHzH95 — Celso Portiolli (@celsoportiolli) October 4, 2021

The video went viral on social networks and several people highlighted the similarity between Portiolli and Michael Scott, a comic character from the series The Office.

They claimed that the tone of humor, the laugh of the presenter and the “energy” contained in the video is the same as the character played by actor Steve Carell.

Some tweeters went further, and stated that “if Michael Scott and Phil Dunphy (of Modern Family) had a child it would be exactly like that.

Pranks are nothing new for Celso Portiolli. When he started working at SBT, he worked as an extra in the Silvio Santos channel’s humor pictures.