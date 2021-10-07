Central do Apito: América-MG x Palmeiras has controversial bids in VAR performance; watch videos | palm trees

The video referee’s first aid was the goal from Palmeira, scored by Ron in the first stage. At first, the referee Leandro Vuaden annulled the play by a hand touch from the Verdão forward, but later confirmed the move.

In the second stage, the hosts had two penalty shots after Vuaden reviewed the plays in the video.

Felipe Melo's Penalty in América-MG x Palmeiras

In the first, Jorge’s hand touch inside the area after a submission and a missed kick by Felipe Azevedo. In the second, touch Felipe Melo’s arm after a cart that this time was converted by Ademir.

The Palmeirenses complained about the markings and also about a lack of Eduardo Bauermann at the beginning of the second stage. America-MG defender stopped Ron’s advance at the entrance to the area, in a move that Verdão asked for a red card, but the defender was warned with a yellow card.

– For me, it’s for red. Ron was heading towards the goal, with the ball and only the goalkeeper. The VAR can interfere – said Salvio Spinola, during the Globo broadcast.

Jorge's Penalty in América-MG x Palmeiras

For the commentator, the referee hit the penalty kicks in favor of América-MG. He also commented on an alleged touch on Ribamar’s arm in the play that preceded the home team’s first goal, scored by Patric.

– It is not a VAR bid, and the image is not clear. If the arm understood that it was the forearm, it didn’t have to have a corner. It has to be the armpit as a reference, and my impression is that it hits the forearm. Then Ribamar’s absence should have been called.

