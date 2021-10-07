Centrão, evangelicals and now ruralists: Bolsonaro wants his base in the STF – 10/06/2021

Jair Bolsonaro told the ruralist caucus, on Wednesday (6), that his re-election could guarantee a Federal Supreme Court with four ministers aligned with both his agenda and those of this group of parliamentarians.

Since taking office, the president made Kassio Nunes Marques minister, a name that pleased the center, and appointed André Mendonça, to satisfy evangelicals. The former head of the Attorney General of the Union is having a chair tea for his hearing at the Federal Senate, but it must be confirmed. Now, Bolsonaro says that, if elected, he will put someone in line with defending the interests of the ruralists.

In other words, the president nominates people not to defend the Constitution, but to please the groups that are in his support base. In that sense, what will the fourth name be? Someone connected to the military or militia?

It is natural that presidents of the Republic, discreetly, seek to indicate to the STF people who they believe are qualified for the position and sympathetic to them and their positions. As a minister becomes the owner of his nose after taking office, this search does not always work out – Lula and Dilma found this out bitterly. But Bolsonaro makes a point of stressing that his indications are towards leaving Brazil more in his image and likeness.

“Whoever is elected president next year, nominates two more for the Supreme. If he is aligned with us, ten! Four are guaranteed inside. In addition to others who already vote… It’s not that they vote with us, they vote with us agendas that have to be voted on by our side. So, let’s have peace of mind on the part of the Judiciary,” he told members of the Parliamentary Agricultural Front (FPA) at the Planalto Palace.

In 2023, ministers Ricardo Lewandowski and Rosa Weber will retire by age.

To reinforce his point, Bolsonaro said that Nunes Marques voted in favor of the time frame thesis, which undermines the right of indigenous people to have their territories recognized and is in line with the interests of many ruralists. And he stated that Mendonça, when confirmed, will do the same.

“These agendas he [Nunes Marques] is with us, so much so that he tied the game with Fachin: 1 to 1, in the time frame. André Mendonça, once approved by the Senate, goes along the same lines,” he said.

Is Bolsonaro running for re-election in the middle of the campaign? No doubt. But not only.

Since taking office, Bolsonaro has worked to propagate the idea that the interests of individuals are always more important than the well-being of the community. This is not true for every individual, however, only for his “chosen people”, that is, the groups that support him, who are part of the 15% who believe everything he says or who are, today, with it for convenience.

Among them are groups of miners, loggers and farmers, ultra-conservative religious leaders, businessmen who want to do what they want without being harassed by the CLT, central politicians interested in taking advantage, militiamen and part of the rotten band of the Armed Forces and of the police, among others.

In common among them, the desire to act without being bothered by the laws and rules that prevent this from being no man’s land.

Bolsonaro is trying to implement a country in which the norms that guide life in society are set aside in the name of the law of the strongest, or rather, the most armed or the richest. And instead of the Judiciary being responsible for judging any clashes, it wants to assume this role.

No wonder it kidnapped or tamed monitoring and control institutions in the last two years, reaching areas of Coaf, the Federal Revenue, Ibama, ICMBio, Incra, the Federal Police, the Attorney General’s Office and the National Congress. As he didn’t get the same with the STF and the TSE, he goes up with his followers.

In this way, it disseminates a project for a militia society, where justice is exchanged for justice. A project in which institutions attest to what the “supreme leader” says directly to the people or they need to be walled up.