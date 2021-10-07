Cesar opens 420 vacancies in free courses in the technology area

Registration is open for three free courses in the area of ​​information technology, at the Recife Center for Advanced Studies and Systems (Cesar), in the state of Pernambuco. In all, they are available 420 vacancies for the capabilities.

The FAST (Accelerated Training in Techdesign Solutions) aims to serve students and professionals who are at the beginning of their careers in the areas of information system, engineering, internet system and design.

Free courses in the area of ​​information technology

The program to qualify professionals at the initial career level is being run by Cesar School, in partnership with Softex and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. The courses are an accelerated and free training that will enable students in the areas most demanded by the technology market.

Each student will be able to choose a training path to train between the bootcamps of:

Machine learning;

Test automation;

UX design.

How to apply?

Professionals who are interested in free courses in the area of ​​information technology, therefore, must request participation on the program’s website, filling in the required information.

Classes will be taught through videoconference and remote collaboration tools. The training is scheduled to start in November 2021 and continue until February 2022.

Job market

The courses are being offered with the aim of training capable professionals in the area. This is because, according to a survey carried out by the Porto Digital Management Center (NGPD), the technology park had more than three vacancies open due to lack of specialization in certain areas.

Within this survey, the companies reported which areas are most difficult to obtain qualified labor: