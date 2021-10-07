Chamber approves Paulo Guedes’ summons to explain offshore

On Tuesday (6), the Chamber of Deputies approved the summons by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, to explain his offshore accounts in the Virgin Islands to the deputies. The measure was approved by 310 votes to 142.

With this, Guedes is obliged to appear in a session of the Chamber’s plenary. Failure to appear constitutes a crime of responsibility. The date will be defined by the board of directors of the House.

According to documents known as Pandora Papers, analyzed by the International Consortium of Journalists, Guedes and the president of Banco Centro, Roberto Campos Neto, have million-dollar stakes in offshores located in tax havens. THE CNN failed to verify the authenticity of the documents.

Both claim that accounts abroad are legal and do not represent a conflict of interest. In a note sent last Tuesday (5), Guedes’ defense stated that “he has never acted or positioned himself in such a way as to collide public with private interests.” She also claims that he did not handle the account as a minister.

This is the third request approved in Congress for the minister to explain offshore. He had already been invited to speak at the Senate Economic Affairs Committee and summoned to the Chamber of Deputies’ Committee on Labor, Administration and Public Service.

The difference between the invitation in the Senate and the summons in the Chamber is that he is obliged to appear to speak with the deputies.

*(With information from Anna Gabriela Costa and Giovanna Galvani, from CNN)