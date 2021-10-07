Chamber approves the summons of Paulo Guedes to explain in an offshore plenary in a tax haven

(Edu Andrade/Ascom/Ministry of Economy)

SAO PAULO – The Chamber of Deputies approved, by 310 votes in favor and 142 against, on Wednesday (6), the summoning of Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) to give explanations to the plenary on the maintenance of an offshore in a tax haven with equity of US$9.55 million.

The information supporting the voted application was revealed by the Pandora Papers project, of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), whose partners in Brazil are the Piauí magazine and the Poder360 website. The report also pointed to a company abroad in the name of Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank.

The leader of the government in the house, Deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), tried to convert the summons into an invitation, but did not get the necessary support. According to him, the minister was willing to provide clarifications voluntarily next Wednesday (13).

“There is a desire here to take a political stand in your call-up. Our desire, as a government, is to leave this matter resolved because we have many important issues to vote on,” he said.

The session for the hearing has not yet been scheduled, but it could be held next week. Before the deliberation of the plenary, two committees of the Chamber of Deputies had already approved the summons of the minister: the Commission for Labor, Administration and Public Service (CTASP) and the Commission for Financial Inspection and Control (CFFC).

In the petition asking for the summons of Guedes, opposition lawmakers reiterated the legal impediment to the conduct revealed by the investigations. “There is an explicit prohibition against public servants from maintaining financial investments and investments abroad that may be affected by government policies”, they pointed out.

Deputy Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ), leader of the opposition in the legislative house, argues that the parliament “has the right and the duty to demand explanations from the minister”. “We want to know why he keeps his personal resources in foreign currency, in dollars, while the country’s economy is sinking,” he said.

For Deputy Caroline de Toni (PSL-SC), the minister should not be summoned, because the resources were declared to the Revenue, they are private resources and accounts that were not used. “This requirement is nothing more than a factoid, since the mainstream media has already explored the issue of the Chinese virus in Brazil a lot and now wants to explore a situation that has nothing to do with it,” he declared.

Deputy Júlio Delgado (PSB-MG) linked two direct actions by Paulo Guedes with offshores: the increase in the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and the defense of a proposal with more advantageous taxation in the reform of the Income Tax. “He raised the IOF as Minister of Economy, but he won’t pay. And he still doesn’t want to give satisfaction to the Parliament”, he affirmed.

Deputy Kim Kataguiri (DEM-SP) pointed out the “hypocrisy” of Paulo Guedes when removing offshores from the taxation of Income Tax. “He owes explanations to the Brazilian population about why he only throws taxes on our backs, but for him it’s a tax haven benefiting from the exchange rate devaluation”, he demanded.

Deputy Colonel Tadeu (PSL-SP), on the other hand, said that the summons became a “stage”. “There is nothing, absolutely nothing illegal,” he said. The deputy also stated that Guedes is at the disposal of the Parliament and that the money invested in foreign accounts is the result of the work of the Minister of Economy.

The Pandora Papers project had access to 11.9 million documents on offshores in tax havens and involved various political authorities and businessmen around the world. In the Brazilian case, the journalists involved reveal details of the foundation of Dreadnoughts International, an offshore company in the British Virgin Islands – a tax haven in the Caribbean –, by the current minister Paulo Guedes, in 2014.

(with Chamber Agency)

