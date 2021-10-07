Chamber concludes vote on bill that eases misconduct law | Policy

The Chamber of Deputies concluded this Wednesday (6) the vote on the bill that makes the law of administrative misconduct more flexible and requires proof of intent (intention) for the conviction of public agents for the crime of misconduct.

On Wednesday (6), the deputies rejected the only highlight (suggestion of amendment) that went to the vote and, therefore, maintained a change made by the Senate to give a period of up to one year, after the publication of the law, for the Ministry Public expresses interest in continuing a process of administrative misconduct.

In the original version of the Chamber, in the case of lawsuits filed before the law came into effect, the Public Treasury could retain ownership of the shares until the end of the proceedings.

According to Deputy General Peternelli (PSL-SP), who defended the approval of the highlight, one year is a short period for the Public Ministry to analyze the actions – therefore, the Chamber’s version would be more adequate, according to him.

“This proposal makes all the actions that started at the National Treasury stop, harming them. The Public Ministry will have to analyze all these actions within a year. This will not allow a correct analysis”, justified General Petternelli (PSL -SP), in favor of highlighting.

Now, the proposal is going to be sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro, who can endorse or veto the proposal.

The 1992 law on administrative misconduct addresses the conduct of public officials who:

violate principles of public administration;

promote damage to public coffers;

enrich themselves illegally, taking advantage of the position they occupy.

One of the main changes established by the proposal is that it will be required to proof of intent — intention to commit irregularity — for the conviction of public agents.

Under the bill, public servants who make decisions based on the interpretation of laws and jurisprudence cannot be convicted of impropriety either.

The text also determines that an action for impropriety will only be possible if there is actual damage to public property.

Currently, the law of misconduct allows the conviction of public agents who damage the public coffers for omissions or willful and culpable acts, that is, with or without the intention of committing a crime.

For experts, the expected change in the project, in practice, makes the conviction difficult and, consequently, can hinder the fight against irregularities.

According to the president of the National Association of Attorneys of the Republic (ANPR), Ubiratan Cazetta, it is “very difficult” to prove the intention in cases of improbity.

In turn, defenders of the measure, most of them parliamentarians, say the change is necessary to give more security to public managers in decision-making, especially in small town halls.

The bill also establishes that, in cases of illicit enrichment and damage to the public coffers, the penalty of loss of public function affects only the bond of the same nature at the time the politician committed the infraction.

That is, if a federal deputy is convicted of impropriety due to facts from the time he was a state deputy, for example, he cannot lose his mandate.

The text allows, however, that, exceptionally, the Justice extends the punishment to other public bonds “taking into account the circumstances of the case and the seriousness of the infraction”.

According to the text, the Public Ministry will be the only body legitimated to propose actions of improbity. Currently, state, municipal and federal bodies can propose these actions.

This, according to the National Association of Federal Public Lawyers, could affect negotiations for leniency agreements under the anti-corruption law.

The text of the project also fails to exemplify conduct considered as administrative improbity to define, in a restricted, exhaustive list, which in fact can be considered improbity.

Public attorneys at the National Association of Federal Public Lawyers Say This Change they exclude conduct today considered improbity, such as sexual harassment, morality and torture.

Non-Prosecution Agreement

The text also provides that the Public Ministry may conclude a non-criminal prosecution agreement, in which the State decides not to prosecute a criminal for a specific offense.

According to the proposal, the agreement can only be made if the following requirements are met:

full compensation for the damage;

the undue advantage obtained reverts to the injured legal entity;

the injured federative entity is heard;

the agreement is approved, within a period of up to 60 days, by the competent Public Prosecutor’s Office;

there is judicial approval, regardless of whether the agreement takes place before or after the filing of the administrative improbity action.

According to the proposal, the execution of this agreement will take into account:

agent’s personality;

nature, circumstances, gravity and social repercussion of the act of misconduct;

advantages, for the public interest, of the quick solution of the case.

The project also establishes that the agreement can be made:

during investigations;

in the course of the misconduct action;

after the execution of the sentence.

The competence to sign the agreement will be exclusive to the MP. If the investigated breaches the terms of the non-prosecution agreement, he will be 5 years without being able to make a new agreement of the type with the agency.

The rapporteur of the proposal in the Chamber, Carlos Zarattini (PT-SP), rejected in his opinion a provision, included by the senators, which removed the requirement of proof of intent in case of nepotism in political indications made by public agents holding elected office.

In other words, in practice, the law will require proof that the appointment of a family member was made with the intention of committing an irregularity.

The rapporteur defends that the wording of the proposal, as it came from the Senate, is dubious. In addition, he claims that the proposal characterizes nepotism as administrative improbity.

Nepotism: The bill establishes the wording of a summary of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) dealing with nepotism, which is now described as: “Naming a spouse, partner or relative in a straight line, collateral or by affinity, up to the third degree, inclusive, of the appointing authority or servant of the same legal entity invested in a position of direction, leadership or advisory, for the exercise of a position on a commission or trust, or even of a gratified function in the direct and indirect public administration in any of the powers of the Union, of the States, the Federal District and the Municipalities, including the adjustment through reciprocal designations”. Currently, the law does not define nepotism as one of the hypotheses of improbity.

The bill establishes the wording of a summary of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) dealing with nepotism, which is now described as: “Naming a spouse, partner or relative in a straight line, collateral or by affinity, up to the third degree, inclusive, of the appointing authority or servant of the same legal entity invested in a position of direction, leadership or advisory, for the exercise of a position on a commission or trust, or even of a gratified function in the direct and indirect public administration in any of the powers of the Union, of the States, the Federal District and the Municipalities, including the adjustment through reciprocal designations”. Deadlines: the text provides that the civil inquiry for the investigation of an act of improbity must be concluded in one year, extendable only once for an equal period. Currently, there is no deadline. In addition, the Public Ministry will have one year, from the publication of the law, to express interest in the continuation of actions proposed by the public treasuries.

the text provides that the civil inquiry for the investigation of an act of improbity must be concluded in one year, extendable only once for an equal period. Currently, there is no deadline. In addition, the Public Ministry will have one year, from the publication of the law, to express interest in the continuation of actions proposed by the public treasuries. Political rights: In case of illicit enrichment, the project increases from up to 10 years to up to 14 years the suspension of the agent’s political rights. The text also provides for a fine equivalent to the value incorporated into the equity, which can be doubled (today, the law establishes a fine of up to three times the value). Convicts will also be unable to contract with the Public Power or receive government tax incentives for up to 14 years (currently 10 years).

Sucumbency fees: the public coffers will have to pay the so-called “loss fees” of the defendants’ lawyers, in the case of dismissal of the wrongdoing action filed by the Public Ministry, if bad faith is proven.

the public coffers will have to pay the so-called “loss fees” of the defendants’ lawyers, in the case of dismissal of the wrongdoing action filed by the Public Ministry, if bad faith is proven. Damage to the treasury: in case of damage to the public purse, the suspension of political rights will be extended from up to 8 years to up to 12 years. The fine will be equivalent to the amount diverted (current law establishes a fine of up to two times). The prohibition to hire and receive incentives from the Public Power will be up to 12 years (today it is 5 years).

in case of damage to the public purse, the suspension of political rights will be extended from up to 8 years to up to 12 years. The fine will be equivalent to the amount diverted (current law establishes a fine of up to two times). The prohibition to hire and receive incentives from the Public Power will be up to 12 years (today it is 5 years). Violation of the principles of public administration: in case of acts that violate principles of public administration, the suspension of political rights was excluded. The fine will fall from up to 100 times the agent’s salary to up to 24 times. The ban on contracting with the Government and receiving incentives rose from 3 years to up to 4 years.

in case of acts that violate principles of public administration, the suspension of political rights was excluded. The fine will fall from up to 100 times the agent’s salary to up to 24 times. The ban on contracting with the Government and receiving incentives rose from 3 years to up to 4 years. Enforcement of sanctions: the sanctions provided for in the law can only be carried out after the conviction becomes final, that is, when there are no further legal remedies;

the sanctions provided for in the law can only be carried out after the conviction becomes final, that is, when there are no further legal remedies; Absolution: the criminal acquittal in action that discusses the same facts, confirmed by a collegiate decision, prevents the proceeding of the action for impropriety;

the criminal acquittal in action that discusses the same facts, confirmed by a collegiate decision, prevents the proceeding of the action for impropriety; Competence of the MP: the action of improbity will be the exclusive competence of the Public Prosecutor’s Office;

the action of improbity will be the exclusive competence of the Public Prosecutor’s Office; Prescription: the statute of limitations for bringing an action for misconduct is 8 years, counted from the date of occurrence of the fact, or, in cases of permanent crimes, from the day the practice ceased. Critics say that this point favors those who are able, through resources, to delay proceedings in court;

the statute of limitations for bringing an action for misconduct is 8 years, counted from the date of occurrence of the fact, or, in cases of permanent crimes, from the day the practice ceased. Critics say that this point favors those who are able, through resources, to delay proceedings in court; Personal advertising with public money: using public money to extol and personalize acts, programs, works, services or campaigns of public bodies will be considered improbity if the intention to obtain benefit for oneself or third parties is proven;

using public money to extol and personalize acts, programs, works, services or campaigns of public bodies will be considered improbity if the intention to obtain benefit for oneself or third parties is proven; Bids: fraud to bids or the selection process to enter into contracts with non-profit entities will only be classified as improbity if they lead to an effective loss of assets;

fraud to bids or the selection process to enter into contracts with non-profit entities will only be classified as improbity if they lead to an effective loss of assets; Unlawful: the agent who acts “illicitly” in the conservation of public property or in the collection of taxes or income will be punished;

the agent who acts “illicitly” in the conservation of public property or in the collection of taxes or income will be punished; Tax benefits: granting, applying or maintaining financial or tax benefits improperly will only be improper if there is an effective loss of assets and if the agent’s intent is proven;

Secrecy: revealing secret facts or circumstances will only be a crime if privileged information provides benefits or puts the security of society and the State at risk;

revealing secret facts or circumstances will only be a crime if privileged information provides benefits or puts the security of society and the State at risk; Public tender: to frustrate the legality of a public tender will be a crime if the act is taken for its own benefit, direct or indirect, or of third parties.

to frustrate the legality of a public tender will be a crime if the act is taken for its own benefit, direct or indirect, or of third parties. Accountability: the agent who fails to render mandatory accounts will be considered improbable when trying to hide irregularities;

the agent who fails to render mandatory accounts will be considered improbable when trying to hide irregularities; Interpretation of laws: acts or omissions based on interpretations of laws, and jurisprudence do not constitute administrative improbity;

acts or omissions based on interpretations of laws, and jurisprudence do not constitute administrative improbity; Third party liability: third parties will only be held liable if they influence the illegal practice, either by inducing or maliciously contributing to its occurrence, ruling out the possibility of prosecuting those who did not minimally participate in the act;

third parties will only be held liable if they influence the illegal practice, either by inducing or maliciously contributing to its occurrence, ruling out the possibility of prosecuting those who did not minimally participate in the act; Unavailability of goods: there may be a preliminary injunction (temporary assets) of the accused for impropriety, but the blocking will be made, primarily in less liquid assets, such as cars and real estate, avoiding direct blocking of bank accounts, “in order to guarantee the livelihood of the accused throughout the process”.

there may be a preliminary injunction (temporary assets) of the accused for impropriety, but the blocking will be made, primarily in less liquid assets, such as cars and real estate, avoiding direct blocking of bank accounts, “in order to guarantee the livelihood of the accused throughout the process”. Private entities: an action for improbity within the scope of private entities will be possible if they receive public funds;

an action for improbity within the scope of private entities will be possible if they receive public funds; Legal entity conviction: the bill establishes that in the case of convictions of legal entities, the economic and social effects of the sanctions must be observed to enable the maintenance of their activities;

the bill establishes that in the case of convictions of legal entities, the economic and social effects of the sanctions must be observed to enable the maintenance of their activities; Revoked Articles: articles were revoked that included, as hypotheses of impropriety, the “practice of an act aiming at an end prohibited by law” and the “transfer of resources to a private entity, due to the provision of services in the health area without the prior execution of a contract, agreement or instrument congener”;

articles were revoked that included, as hypotheses of impropriety, the “practice of an act aiming at an end prohibited by law” and the “transfer of resources to a private entity, due to the provision of services in the health area without the prior execution of a contract, agreement or instrument congener”; Political parties: acts that give rise to illicit enrichment, loss of property, diversion, appropriation, squandering or squandering of public resources of political parties, or their foundations, will be held liable under the Law on Political Parties and not under the law on improbity. For critics, the change makes room for malicious use of resources from party and electoral funds.