Chamber summons Guedes to explain to the plenary about company in tax haven | Policy

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (6) by 310 votes to 142 a request to convene the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, for him to give explanations to the House’s plenary on financial transactions abroad through an offshore company in the British Virgin Islands, a tax haven.

The government tried, unsuccessfully, to transform the call into an invitation. The summons requires attendance — in the event of an invitation, attendance would be optional. There is still no date for the minister’s testimony.

Guedes’ summons by the plenary is the third approved by the Chamber since this Tuesday (5). The Labor and Inspection and Control committees approved applications for the same purpose. There is still no set date for the minister and the president of the BC to attend the Chamber. The Senate Economic Affairs Committee approved invitations to Guedes and to the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto.

The existence of a company owned by the minister abroad was revealed last weekend by an investigation called “Pandora Papers” by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). In addition to Guedes, the consortium found an offshore bank owned by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, who was not the target of the request approved by the Chamber’s plenary on Wednesday.

The maintenance of companies abroad, even in tax havens, is not illegal, as long as it is declared to the Internal Revenue Service. The opposition’s question concerns a possible conflict of interest in the fact that the minister of economy may benefit from government policies by keeping a company abroad.

When the information was revealed last weekend, the Ministry of Economy informed that all of Paulo Guedes’ private actions are “duly declared to the Federal Revenue, Public Ethics Commission and other competent bodies”. On Wednesday, Guedes’ lawyers released a statement in which they stated that the minister, “under no circumstances, had his investments benefited due to the position he holds” (read more at the end of this article).

“The minister has explanations to give and is willing to do them for the Parliament, as is natural for any public person. I just don’t see the reason why it should be called”, said the government leader, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR).

“The subject is relevant. It is appropriate for the minister to make the explanation, although he has already announced in the press that he did not move the company, which has nothing to do with his activity as minister of state for the economy. But it is fair that every public person has to explain when their action is questioned”, added Barros.

The government leader even suggested that Guedes attend the plenary, but by invitation, next Wednesday (13). The opposition, however, disagreed with the change, and parties from the government’s allied base — such as the PP, PSD and PL — guided the benches to vote in favor of the call.

“We try to build an agreement to transform [a convocação] by invitation, but it was not possible to have this understanding”, said the leader of the PP, Cacá Leão (BA). “Talking to some colleagues from my bench, there is an understanding of the importance of minister Paulo Guedes coming to this plenary to clarify everything that has been said in the press and act with the seriousness that this moment needs”, he declared.

According to the consortium of journalists, minister Paulo Guedes maintains the offshore Dreadnoughts International Group in the British Virgin Islands, a tax haven. A report published on the website of the magazine “Piauí” this Sunday informs that, when the company was created, in September 2014, Guedes deposited US$ 8 million. Afterwards, the figure was raised to US$9.5 million by August 2015.

The minister keeps the company active. According to the documents, when he opened Dreadnoughts International, Guedes had his daughter, businesswoman Paula Drummond Guedes, as a partner.

When they created the company, the two subscribed (transferred) 50,000 shares of US$ 160 each, which totaled US$ 8 million. The amount was deposited at the Crédit Suisse bank in New York.

On Tuesday, Paulo Guedes’ lawyers released a statement (read in full at the end of this article) in which they state that the minister “has never acted or positioned himself in such a way as to collide public with private interests”.

When the information was revealed, the Ministry of Economy informed that all of Paulo Guedes’ private actions were “duly declared to the Federal Revenue, Public Ethics Commission and other competent bodies” (read the full text at the end of this article).

In the statement released on Tuesday by the defense, lawyers say that the minister is available to Congress and will file, “voluntarily”, a petition to the Attorney General’s Office and the Federal Supreme Court to explain the situation, “clarifying in a definitive way that the minister never acted or positioned himself in such a way as to collide public with private interests”.

According to the lawyers, Guedes left the management of the offshore company in December 2018, before taking over the ministry, and, according to the note, there was no remittance or withdrawal of amounts abroad while he was in office, “being certain that this has never benefited in the private sphere of any Brazilian economic policy”.

What does the Code of Conduct say

In Article 5, the Code of Conduct for the High Federal Administration, from 2000, prohibits high-ranking employees from holding financial investments – in Brazil or abroad – that may be affected by government policies.

“It is prohibited to invest in goods whose value or quotation may be affected by a government decision or policy about which the public authority has privileged information, due to the position or function, including variable income investments or in commodities, futures contracts and currencies for speculative purposes, except investments in investment modalities that the CEP may specify”, says the article.

The penalties for those who violate the rule range from a warning to a recommendation for dismissal. According to the Code of Conduct, public authorities are required to declare their assets to the Public Ethics Commission within ten days after taking office.

Read below the full note released this Wednesday (6) by the lawyers of Paulo Guedes and the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto.

PRESS RELEASE – Defense by Paulo Guedes 10/06

The defense of Paulo Guedes, anticipating any requests from the PGR, filed a petition this Wednesday morning, attaching documentation to the Public Prosecutor’s Office that demonstrates that the minister has not held the position of administrator of the Dreadnoughts company since he took over the public function, being, since December 2018, completely removed from the company’s management.

Likewise, it was shown that the Minister, under no circumstances, had his investments benefited due to the position he holds.

Paulo Guedes, both in his private life and in the exercise of public function, has always been guided by the existing legal and ethical rules, always presenting the documentation relevant to the legitimate exercise of the position, to the Public Ethics Commission and other competent bodies.

Ticiano Figueiredo and Pedro Ivo Velloso, lawyers for Paulo Guedes

PRESS RELEASE – Defense of Roberto Campos Neto 06/10

Roberto Campos Neto’s defense anticipated and presented, this Wednesday morning, a petition to the Attorney General’s Office, accompanied by all the documentation that proves that his performance at the head of the Central Bank has always been guided by the principles of morality, ethics and legality, having never occurred any conflict of interest or personal benefit, as well as never acting as a manager of investment companies while in public office, having completely distanced himself from his management.

The defense emphasizes that the Federal Senate itself, on the occasion of Roberto Campos Neto’s hearing in 2019, was informed of the investment companies abroad. This information is public, contained in the presidential message of January 1, 2019, and the Senate approved the name of the economist without any reservations.