Chargers and headphones are discounted on Aliexpress | Which one to buy?

UGREEN branded chargers and headphones are on AliExpress. The special discounts are part of the Great Brands Festival event, and the products are cheaper from this Wednesday (6) to the next Friday (8). The main offerings include models of wireless chargers, sources to charge up to four devices simultaneously, power bank for cell phones and Bluetooth headphones with a battery life of up to 26 hours.

It is worth remembering that the products may not be approved by Anatel and consumers may need to pay a customs fee. In the list below, the TechAll separated six UGREEN items that can be purchased with up to 60% off AliExpress during the campaign. Check out the main features of the devices listed below.

The Ugreen Car Charger has two input ports, one USB and one USB-C, which can be used simultaneously to complete charging of different devices. The model is able to recharge cell phones, GPS devices, cameras and tablets. According to the manufacturer, the portable adapter can complete up to 50% of the battery of some smartphones in just 30 minutes, finishing charging in about 60 to 90 minutes.

With the external part made of aluminum, the accessory promises to have good resistance — which can extend the life of the device even in situations where there is vibration on the track or during sudden braking, for example. On the AliExpress website, you can find the model for prices starting at R$57, a 56% reduction on the original price.

2. UGREEN 15W Magnetic Wireless Charger – from R$125

This wireless charger allows you to recharge the cell phone battery by moving closer, without having to connect cables between the accessory and the smartphone. The model uses electromagnetic induction and, therefore, does not require the use of wires. On the AliExpress website, this option has a 55% discount and can be purchased for around R$ 125.

To use it, just rest the cell phone on the base and wait until the charge is complete. According to the manufacturer, it is not necessary to remove the phone’s protective cover for the process to work.

UGREEN also provides sources with varied inputs, such as the GaN 100W PD charger. The accessory can be used to charge up to four devices simultaneously, featuring three USB-C and one USB ports. According to the manufacturer, the model can charge cell phones, tablets, wireless headphones, portable video games and even notebooks.

The company also claims that the source can cut the charging time of certain devices by up to an hour. During the campaign, the model is 54% cheaper and can be found for figures starting at R$ 170.

4. UGREEN 20,000 mAh PD & QC3.0 Power Bank – from R$129

The UGREEN 20,000 mAh PD powerbank can recharge up to two devices at the same time, as it has a USB-type output and a USB-C output. The portable charger has an LED display to indicate battery level and, according to the manufacturer, it is capable of charging an iPhone 11 more than four times.

The product is practical mainly because it is small, light and easy to carry. On AliExpress, the portable charger can be found for figures from R$ 129 already with 60% discount applied.

The HiTune H3 features an ergonomic design, 12mm drivers and bass enhancement technology. The headset, which lasts up to 25 hours in the charging case, can work for up to six hours on a single charge. The HiTune H3 can be seen at a 40% cheaper price and the investment starts at R$172.

Due to its resistance to water and sweat, the headphones can also be used by those who like to practice physical activities even on rainy days. The model also has in-line playback controls and you can tap on the headphones to pause playback, answer calls or change music, for example.

6. UGREEN 35dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation – from R$ 287

The HiTune X6 headset is a wireless model that must be connected to your cell phone or computer via Bluetooth. With 10 mm drivers, the model also has a built-in microphone and also features noise canceling technology, which promises clearer communication and guarantees a reduction of up to 90% of ambient background sounds. According to the manufacturer, the model has autonomy of up to 26 hours in the charging case and the headphones battery lasts up to six hours on a full charge.

Also according to the company, the accessory offers a quick charge mode that allows one hour of operation for the headphones in ten minutes of charge. Furthermore, they are water and sweat resistant and promise to be comfortable on the ears even after long hours of use. On the AliExpress website, already considering the 50% reduction, the HiTune X6 can be found for around R$ 287.

