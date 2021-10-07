Chay Suede poses with his pregnant daughter and wife Laura Neiva and declares himself

Actors Chay Suede and Laura Neiva are expecting their second child together, this time it’s a boy

The actors Chay Suede and Laura Neiva are living a very special time with their family! They are already the parents of the girl Maria, one year and nine months old, and now they are expecting their second child. Laura is expecting a boy who will be named José. The couple announced the new pregnancy in April.

Chay Suede showed a beautiful and rare photo with the whole family together. In the record, the actor appeared with his daughter Maria in his arms and with Laura Neiva very pregnant at his side. When showing the beautiful photo, the actor declared to his wife and two children saying: “My life!”.

Internet users were only praise for the family photo. “What a beautiful family”, commented a netizen. And another internet user also said: “Beautiful! God bless you!”. One netizen even said: “Long life for this family”.

Laura Neiva recently turned 28 years old. And to celebrate, Chay Suede made a beautiful statement to the beloved. He wrote: “The love of my life turned 28, what a joy, what an honor to have shared the last 7 years of my life with you. My greatest reference of virtue on this earth, you. God is too good to us, too good to me, he put the teacher at my side with everything I needed to learn and other things I didn’t even know I would need, you. Mother of my children, owner of my heart and my desire, I love you with everything I have in me, and I dream of being more so that I can love you better each day”.

The actor then continued and concluded: “I’ve already said once, that good taste asks you for advice, with each passing year, this truth asserts itself absolute, it does, and you always give it. The loving generosity that surrounds all your movements, your steps, gives you the possibility to see things that are often invisible to me, but you let me spy and learn what it is to really love. Happy birthday, my love, may God bless you and keep your heart, your body and all the infinite life that it makes possible. May you fulfill your dreams and feel a lot of joy every day. I love you forever”.

