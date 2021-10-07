Check out Acer’s Predator Gamer Monitor and stop making excuses in games!

Good equipment certainly makes all the difference when playing online, but of course It’s not always your computer’s fault for defeatr, right? This applies to those who are just starting out and is becoming more and more evident, as the player climbs the steps of casualness and reaches professionalism in esports.

So, today TecMundo will give you a tip to stop blaming your computer and take advantage of the best technology to play — and getting closer and closer to the gaming career. Check out!

Discover Acer’s Predator line of gamer monitors

Who is part of the gamer universe, for sure did you ever give any excuses while you were playing. You may have heard something like: “That wasn’t worth it, I didn’t even see anything! It can only be the contrast of the screen” or, “It’s reflecting here guys, I couldn’t see it”.

We know that, deep down, this is all an excuse for when some little mistakes that make players lose matches or important moments from the games, but oh well!

The Predator line of gamer monitors is recommended for competitive, professional and hardcore gamers and guarantees the most complete quality a gamer needs.

The line has several features. So you will have one less excuse to use when you lose…Oops, play with your friends.

With Predator monitors, there’s no doubt that the quality of your games will be out of this world! (Source: Acer/Disclosure)

Take your gaming experience to the max.

In Brazil, the Predator gamer monitor line has 5 different models, ensuring the best performance and according to what you need.

The monitors offer a surprising refresh rate and can reach 280 hertz on Full HD to WQHD screens.

already the GTG response rate is 1 millisecond, allowing images to be fast without compromising on quality.

You can also enjoy the advantages that the tool. NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer can provide. It works by performing the system latency measurement, which allows you to check the mouse’s response time, an essential agility for some games, such as shooting.

The frames, in this line of monitors, have a very high level of quality, avoiding any kind of image duplication or “ghost effects”.

We can also highlight the compatibility of gamer monitors with NVIDIA G-SYNC technology, which synchronizes the video output refresh rate with the monitor, providing great agility in response.

Not to mention that the entire Acer Predator line features VESA HDR Display technology that guarantees a high level of detail and black and white color contrast, providing greater immersion and realistic images — another important feature present in the Predator family.

All Predator monitors feature Acer Eye Protection, including Acer Flicker-less, Acer BlueLight Pro, Acer Low Dimming, Acer ComfyView, reducing eye strain and ensuring the player full protection during extended hours of play.

The five gamer monitor options are super flexible and adaptable with respect to tilt, swivel rotation, pivot and height adjustment. Feel free to move in different directions and ensure a great experience in games and other uses.

Now that you know more about the features, click on the links below and see the complete line.

Choose yours and take the gaming experience to the maximum level. Say goodbye to excuses!